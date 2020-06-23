The Handel and Haydn Society's BACH CHRISTMAS Moves to St. Cecilia Parish

The Handel and Haydn Society has announced that its performances of "Bach Christmas" will now take place at St. Cecilia Parish in Boston's Back Bay. Maestra Laurence Equilbey, conductor of Paris's acclaimed Insula orchestra and Accentus choir, will make her H+H debut conducting the H+H Orchestra and Chorus in Cantatas I, II, and III from J.S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio. The performances were originally planned to take place at NEC's Jordan Hall, but the hall will be closed for the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. H+H will perform Bach Christmas at St. Cecilia Parish, 18 Belvidere St., Boston, on Friday, December 17 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, December 20 at 3:00 PM.

Built in 1894, St. Cecilia Parish is one of the oldest Catholic churches in Boston. Named after the patroness of musicians, St. Cecilia Parish has a deep connection with the music scene in Boston. The Berklee College of Music regularly holds classes in the church, and the parish itself is known for its extensive music programs.

"St. Cecilia Parish is a wonderful setting for H+H's 'Bach Christmas,'" said H+H President and CEO David Snead. "We are excited to introduce our audiences to this magnificent building."

Subscriptions for the Handel and Haydn Society 2020-21 season are on sale now at handelandhaydn.org or by calling the Box Office at 617.266.3605.

Handel and Haydn's 2020-21 Season Performances include:

Brahms A German Requiem September 25 + 27, 2020 Symphony Hall

Bach + Vivaldi Gloria October 23 + 25, 2020 Symphony Hall

Handel Messiah November 27 + 28 + 29, 2020 Symphony Hall

Bach Christmas December 17 + 20, 2020 St. Cecilia Parish

Haydn + Mozart January 22 + 24, 2021 Symphony Hall

Mozart Great Mass February 5 + 7, 2021 Symphony Hall

Beethoven Symphony No. 7 March 5 + 7, 2021 Symphony Hall

Handel Israel in Egypt March 19 + 21, 2021 Symphony Hall & Sanders Theatre

Haydn The Creation April 30 + May 2, 2021 Symphony Hall

Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You