The Handel And Haydn Society To Honor Women With Every Voice Streaming Concert

Every Voice will be available free of charge, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00PM.

Members of the Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra and Chorus will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage in America by honoring the incredible contributions of female composers with the Every Voice concert for peace and justice. Led by H+H's new Programming Consultant Reginald Mobley, H+H's beloved annual community concert will move online this year and feature music that celebrates the achievements of Queer Women, Women of Color, and Women of Boston. Every Voice will be available free of charge, Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 3:00PM.

Subscribers and donors over $100 will automatically be sent a link for this performance. Others may access this concert by registering, with a suggested donation of $10, through the Handel and Haydn Society website at handelandhaydn.org/concerts/every-voice-2020/ .

This year's program includes a tribute to Queer Women featuring the beautiful Venite, laetantes, Op. 20, No. 12, by famed Italian composer Isabella Leonarda, whom many scholars identify as queer. Next will be a celebration of female composers of color. H+H will perform Mari Esabel Valverde's Prelude for piano in A-flat Major and Dr. Zanaida Stewart Robles' "Kuumba." The concert will also include works by Women of Boston including "A White Rose," "Out of the South Blew a Wind," and "Song to the Dark Virgin" by New England Conservatory trained composer Florence Price, and Amy Beach's Improvisation No. 1 in A Major, Op. 148. Readings will also be performed with each section. The program will close with J. Rosamond Johnson's "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing," and a special livestream Q+A hosted by Emily Marvosh.

"With the 100th anniversary of Women's Suffrage, we want to give power to women's voices and draw attention to new composers that our audiences may not be familiar with," said Emily Reed, Vice President of Education and Community Engagement for the Handel and Haydn Society. "The program showcases the diverse and unique contributions these incredible women have made to the performing arts world. The classical music world has traditionally focused on the contributions of men, but people who identify as women - including queer women and women of color - have been creating powerful music, all along."

Performers on Every Voice will include Cassandra Extavour, soprano; Elise Groves, soprano; Emily Marvosh, contralto; Clare McNamara, mezzo-soprano; Reginald Mobley, countertenor; Jonas Budris, tenor; Stefan Reed, tenor; Jacob Cooper, baritone; Dana Whiteside, baritone; as well as Shirley Hunt, cello; and Julia Scott Carey, organ and piano. The H+H Youth Choruses Concert Choir is also performing, conducted by Jennifer Kane.

Every Voice is free and available to the general public. Interested listeners are asked to register online at https://handelandhaydn.org/concerts/every-voice-2020/. Future concerts will be available to general audiences and stream on Tuesdays at 3:00 PM ET and remain available to view for one month.

The Handel and Haydn Society's 2020-21 Season Performances include:

Every Voice November 8, 2020 Streaming online

Glories of the Baroque November 24, 2020 Streaming online

Baroque Christmas December 22, 2020 Streaming online

The Magic of Handel TBD Streaming online

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You