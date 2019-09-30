The Handel And Haydn Society To Bring Studio Concerts To Marblehead

The Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra will celebrate the intersection of music and art in the presentation of Studio Concerts, performing jewels of the Baroque era in the intimate setting of acclaimed artist Jonathan Sherman's Marblehead studio on November 9, 2019.

The H+H Orchestra will perform works by Antonio Vivaldi, J.S. Bach, George Frideric Handel, and Georg Philipp Telemann. Studio Concerts will feature performances from Emi Ferguson on the flute, Concertmaster Aisslinn Nosky on the violin, Susanna Ogata on the violin, Guy Fishman on the cello, and Ian Watson on the harpsichord. The performances will be followed by a reception with the musicians and the artist and an opportunity to explore the artist's studio and view his art.

"The collaboration of H+H and Jonathan Sherman will result in a masterful and inspiring performance, a unique opportunity to see members of this orchestra in a setting as beautiful as Jonathan Sherman's studio," said David Snead, President and CEO of the Handel and Haydn Society. "We are excited to bring this performance of Baroque music to the North Shore, offering everyone an uplifting opportunity to experience the music in as intimate an environment as it would have been experienced when it was first composed."

Based in Marblehead, Jonathan Sherman's oil paintings, drawings and sculptures are housed in private and corporate collections throughout Europe, Australia and the United States. In addition to completing over 30 commissions, Jonathan's works have been part of group exhibitions throughout the United States and abroad. Jonathan has been awarded several People's Choice & Outstanding Work Awards through the Marblehead Festival of Arts and was the honored recipient of the Lee Smith Drawing Award.

There will be two performances of Studio Concerts, at 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM, each followed by a reception with the musicians and artist. The Studio of Jonathan Sherman is located at 112 Washington Street, Marblehead, MA. Tickets are $49 and may be purchased by calling 617.266.3605, visiting handelandhaydn.org or in person at 9 Harcourt Street in Boston (M-F 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.).





