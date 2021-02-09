The Guerillas Present An Encore Presentation Of GIVER OF LIGHT

Join Guerilla Opera at a watch party on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at 7:00PM EDT on Sparrow Live for an encore viewing of the world premiere of Giver of Light, a new chamber opera based on the life of 13th-century Sufi poet, Rumi. With "sonically rich" music and original libretto by Adams Roberts, electronic score by Anil Çamcı, and stage direction by Andrew Eggert, this is "opera at its most transporting" (New Music Box), and you won't want to miss it!

The production will be available on demand through Thursday, March 18, 2021, 7:00PM EDT.

Learn more at https://www.sparrowlive.com/event-details/guerilla-opera-presents-giver-of-light.

A successful man's world is turned upside down... Guerilla Opera breaks down our assumptions of love through the life-changing journey of one man.

Commissioned and performed by Guerilla Opera in 2013, Giver of Light brings an "otherworldly" (Boston Classical Review) take on the life of Rumi, based in modern times. The "freshly ambitious" (The Boston Globe) interpretation of Rumi's life follows John, a successful man who seems to have it all, but is deeply troubled by an unrelenting emptiness in his soul. He meets a mystic who upends his life and pursues a friendship that will forever change his life. Giver of Light will be available on demand through Thursday, March 18th. It is sung in English and 75 minutes in duration.

Giver of Light stars tenor Jonas Budris in his Guerilla Opera debut as JOHN and baritone Brian Church as DARREN, as well as soprano, Artistic Director and co-founder Aliana de la Guardia as ELENA/MEAN KID, and soprano Jennifer Ashe as BRIAN/SUSAN. The small, virtuosic instrumental ensemble features clarinetist Amy Advocat, saxophonist Kent O'Doherty, percussionist and co-founder Mike Williams, and cellist Javier Caballero, and with production design by Artistic Advisor Julia Noulina??Mérat, lighting design by Tláloc Lópeza??Watermann and costume design by Neil Fortin.