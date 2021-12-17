The Guerilla Underground Announces 2022 Season

Guerilla Opera has announced the 2022 season of The Guerilla Underground, a virtual speakeasy experience and performance series that explores the "operatic".



The Guerilla Underground offers monthly live streams and video on demand options that can include encore broadcasts from live performances, new works interpreted through the mediums of film and animation, invigorating musical concerts, and previews of works in development for both stage and screen. Each live stream event is directly followed by an After Party with artist Q&A, games and giveaways!



The season opens on January 14th with an extended run of Rumpelstiltskin by Marti Epstein, celebrating Guerilla Opera's newest Studio Album Release on Navona Records. This livestream features mastered audio from the studio album and the world premiere animated film by Deniz Khateri, and is directly followed by an exclusive album release party with artist Q&A, games, and prizes for VIP Package ticket holders or higher or admission can be purchased separately.



In February Guerilla Opera presents a livestream of ELLIS by Gabriele Vanoni and Ewa Chrusciel from the live performance this past October at the historic Old South Meeting House in Boston, MA.



From March through May, Guerilla Opera will present the Official Selections from their inaugural online Call-for-Videos. Artists from all over the world submitted video performances to be featured in The Guerilla Underground. Guerilla Opera called for cutting-edge work that investigates and explores themes that are "operatic" and that features musical compositions from 1975 or later and artists and/or creators that identify as BIPOC, LGBTQ+, women, disabled, or other underrepresented groups.



The submissions were adjudicated by Aliana de la Guardia (Artistic Director, Guerilla Opera), Emily Koh (composer), Lilit Harunian (violinist and ensemble member, Guerilla Opera), Geovonday Jones (director), Daniel Reza Sabzghabaei (دانیال رضا سبزقبایی) (composer), Mike Williams (percussionist, co-founder and ensemble member, Guerilla Opera), and Kristen Hoskins (producer).



Guerilla Opera is proud to announce now, the winners who will be included as Official Selections in our upcoming Guerilla Underground virtual series:

WINNERS - OFFICIAL SELECTIONS

The Colony

Anna Lindemann



The Cello's Dialogue

UN-آن THEATRE ENSEMBLE



Populus tremuloides: "Quaking Aspen"

Jason Eckardt

featuring soprano Stephanie Lamprea



Interim

Sarah Grace Graves



she wears bells

Jo Reyes-Boitel



Guerilla Opera also acknowledges the following submissions as HONORARY MENTION. The Honorary Mention will play as a highlight reel before the first Guest Artist Feature.

Burning Symphony

Piyawat Louilarpprasert and the Face Shield



Untitled Aunt Jemima Opera

Jason Barabba (composer) and June Carryl (librettist)



I take the long way there: A Capstone Project

Noelle McMurtry and collaborators

THE GUERILLA UNDERGROUND 2022 SEASON COMPLETE PERFORMANCE DATES

Rumpelstiltskin by Marti Epstein



Friday, January 14, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT

Based on the tale by The Brothers Grimm, this extended run of the world premiere animated film by Deniz Khateri tells the story of Rumpelstiltskin, a magical and deformed little man who only wants one thing in life, unconditional love no matter the cost.

ELLIS by Gabriele Vanoni and Ewa Chrusciel



Friday, February 11, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT

A broadcast of the live October 2021 multimedia and immersive opera of Guerilla Opera's ELLIS that breathes life into forgotten voices of our past through the true stories from Ellis Island.

The Colony

Music by Anna Lindemann and libretto by Anna Lindemann and Emma Komlos-Hrobsky

Friday, March 11, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT

THE COLONY is an opera-theater performance about sisterhood and the evolution of communication in two of the most social creatures on earth: ants and humans.

The Cellos' Dialogue

An UN-آن THEATRE ENSEMBLE production

Friday, April 8, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT

THE CELLOS' DIALOGUE is a multidisciplinary play that tells the story of a woman from the Middle East who has immigrated to America and suddenly finds herself struggling with an unexpected pregnancy. Written and performed by Deniz Khateri, music and sound design by Bahar Royaee, and directed by Yekta Khaghani.

TRIO

Friday, May 13, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT



A concert of finalists selected by Artistic Director Aliana de la Guardia

Populus tremuloides: "Quaking Aspen"

Music and text Jason Eckard and featuring soprano Stephanie Lamprea

A wordless vocal soundscape using an array of timbres to represent the living form and motion of the Catskill Mountains' quaking aspen.

Interim

Music, text and performed by Sarah Grace Graves

Sleep, often associated with stasis, is at once a vehicle for profound change. INTERIM explores transformation in the place where activity and passivity collide utilizing sounds and images from the boiler room beneath the Fondation des États-Unis.

she wears bells

Written by Jo Reyes-Boitel and featuring Palo Alto Community College's Teatro Palo Alto

SHE WEARS BELLS tells the story of the prideful Aztec, teotl Coyolxāuhqui, who makes the dangerous decision to battle against their mother, and as punishment, they are dismembered and thrown into the sky, where they become and live on the moon.

The Guerilla Underground is supported in part through the generosity of our sponsors at Pentucket Bank, our Corporate Media Sponsors at PARMA Recordings and with the help of our partners at the Mosesian Center for the Arts.

TICKETING AND ADDITIONAL INFORMATION



Tickets are available through Stellar Tickets in a variety of packages and ticket bundles and can be accessed at https://www.stellartickets.com/o/guerilla-opera/events/guerilla-underground. Single tickets begin at $15, and ticket bundles for the entire season begin at $100. Pay-what-you-want pricing is available for single tickets only. Email boxoffice@guerillaopera.org to unlock this option!



Learn more about The Guerilla Underground, performances and ticketing options at https://guerillaopera.org/underground.