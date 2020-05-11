The Franklin School for the Performing Arts Announces New Roster of Broadway Faculty

The Franklin School for the Performing Arts (FSPA) has announced a new roster of FSPA Broadway Faculty. The nine Broadway professionals are available to enrolled students for private coaching via Zoom. Coachings are available for singing, acting, dance, and self-marketing in the theater industry. When classes resume in person, the Broadway faculty will be featured in FSPA's master class programs in Franklin and New York City.

Ben Cameron from the original Broadway cast of WICKED, Footloose, and Aida will coach students in Voice and Dance. Sara Jean Ford, a former Christine in Phantom of the Opera who also appeared in Finian's Rainbow, CATS, How to Succeed..., and A Little Night Music will offer Voice and Acting coachings. Tyler Hanes, most recently seen on Broadway as the Rum Tum Tugger in CATS as well as Oklahoma!, Hairspray, The Boy from Oz, and more will coach Voice and Dance students. Jim Hogan of the national tours of Waitress, Phantom of the Opera, and Spring Awakening will offer Voice and Acting Coachings. Emily Koch who starred as Elphaba in WICKED and Jenna in Waitress will also coach Voice and Acting students. FSPA welcomes Kara Lindsay who originated the role of Katherine in Disney's Newsies and appeared as Glinda in WICKED and Cynthia Weil in Beautiful to coach students in Voice and Acting. Kevin Massey, star of Disney's Tarzan, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, and more will also coach Voice and Acting students. Christopher Rice from the Broadway companies of The Book of Morman and Pretty Woman and of #TAPPY fame will offer coachings in Voice, Dance, and self-marketing in the theater industry. Closing out the roster, Clay Thomson from Disney's Newsies, Matilda, WICKED, and KING KONG will coach Voice and Dance.

Relationships with the Broadway community have been developed through programs in Franklin including FSPA's Broadway Boot Camp, the annual Broadway Weekend, and classes offered in conjunction with THE BLACK BOX Broadway Series. "We are thrilled to offer this unique opportunity to our students," says FSPA Director Raye Lynn Mercer. "It is very exciting that these acclaimed performers have taken a special interest in our students and our school's curriculum." Five of the nine teaching artists performed at FSPA's 35th Anniversary concert at The Green Room 42 in New York City this past January.

To coach with the FSPA Broadway Faculty, students must be enrolled at FSPA in the corresponding disciplines. For more information about the offerings at the Franklin School for the Performing Arts, call 508-528-8668 or visit www.FSPAonline.com.





