The Franklin Performing Arts Company to Feature Broadway Dogs in LEGALLY BLONDE

The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) has announced the initial casting for their March production of Legally Blonde the Musical. The production stars Broadway and NYC talent, local actors, students of the performing arts, and features Jerry Mitchell's original Broadway choreography. Also sharing the stage in Legally Blonde will be Frankie and Romeo from William Berloni Theatrical Animals in the roles of Bruiser and Rufus. Tony Award winner William Berloni and his handlers have provided animals of all species and sizes, found in shelters, humane societies or rescue leagues, for Broadway, off-Broadway, national tours, regional theaters, special events, the New York City Ballet, motion pictures, television, and commercials.

The FPAC cast is working with handler Rochelle Scudder to learn the different cues and commands involved with the canine actors. "Sometimes we meet actors who are afraid of dogs, allergic to dogs, or lack the instincts 'dog people' have," says Scudder. "When that happens, we have to go back to basics and take extra time to make everyone comfortable."

Luckily, the FPAC actors and Berloni Dogs are getting along wonderfully. "The FPAC cast bonded with the dogs very quickly. They are all naturals and are making my job easy." Tony Award winning trainer William Berloni will be on hand at THE BLACK BOX for the production's closing weekend.

Ali Funkhouser, who plays Elle Woods, has worked with Berloni Theatrical Animals in previous productions of Legally Blonde. "It's a fun added element to the show," she says. "The dogs are the ultimate pros."

Legally Blonde the Musical presented by the Franklin Performing Arts Company will run at THE BLACK BOX in downtown Franklin March 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22. For tickets and more information, visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370.





