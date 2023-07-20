The Cultural Center of Cape Cod Presents Summer Exhibition MEMORY VS. STORY

This captivating showcase  seamlessly blends artistic expressions and scientific marvels of the mind

Jul. 20, 2023

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod Presents Summer Exhibition MEMORY VS. STORY

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod has announced the highly-anticipated 2023  summer exhibition, "Memory vs. Story." Running from July 28th through September 9th, this captivating showcase  seamlessly blends artistic expressions and scientific marvels of the mind, inviting audiences to explore their own  narratives and the fascinating interplay between memories and storytelling. 

Artist John Cira's collaboration with the Cape Cod community promises a truly personal sensory experience for visitors.  Cira, celebrated for his storytelling through artistry, will harness the power of participants personal memories to  fabricate a fantastic floor-to-ceiling mixed-media sculpture in the main gallery through an ongoing incorporation of  artifacts and mementos provided by the public.  

Cape Cod Healthcare is sponsoring the exhibition, which will also feature an upcoming talk with  neurologist Dr. Sean Horrigan, DO., on memory disorders, sharing insights into human memory and how stories  shape our human condition. "Every family has a story to tell. We all have a stake in this story," says Dr. Horrigan,  emphasizing the importance of caregiver support and guidance for those living with cognitive impairment. 

As part of the “Memory vs. Story” exhibition, the Cultural Center of Cape Cod is pleased to introduce the Cape Cod  community to the Tovertafel, a therapeutic light projecting animated games system. This groundbreaking  “purposeful play” technology increases physical activity, social interaction, and overall joy for patients and caregivers.  The Tovertafel revolutionizes the quality of life for people with dementia and individuals with intellectual disabilities.  

Don't miss the chance to experience this life-altering technology as part of the "Memory vs. Story" exhibition! The "Memory vs. Story" will also include the following workshops: 

• Capturing a Moment - Clay Workshop with Kathleen Kendall  

• Piecing Stories Together - Collages of Memory and Meaning with Sarah Kahn  

• Now Eat Your Nostalgia! - An Evening with Resident Chef Joseph Cizynski  

• What Makes a Life? - Writing Your Own Obituary with John Parke  

• Throw Back Some Thursdays - A Memory Speakeasy Café  

• Dear Future Me, - A Letter Writing Workshop  

• Become Immortal - Share Your Stories with History  

Join us for the exclusive press preview on Friday, July 28th at The Cultural Center of Cape Cod. For media inquiries,  interview requests, or to RSVP for the preview, please contact: 

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod is a world-class, inclusive space that cultivates curiosity, creativity and cultural  exploration through exhibition, arts education and life-long learning, and music and events. We welcome more than  25,000 people a year to our five galleries, resident artist studios, performance hall, culinary arts center, recording  studio, ceramics studio and makerspace. In 2023, the Cultural Center will host more than 600 classes and 65  concerts. Learn more about the Cultural Center of Cape Cod at Click Here.




