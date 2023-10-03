The Company Theatre to Bring Stephen King's MISERY to the Stage

The Company Theatre will present Stephen King's iconic psychological thriller, Misery. Set in the backwoods of Maine, this spine-tingling and suspenseful production will captivate audiences with its gripping tale of obsession, isolation, and survival.

Misery tells the story of renowned author Paul Sheldon, portrayed by Joseph Siriani of Hingham. After a car accident leaves him injured and stranded during a snowstorm, Paul is rescued by his self-proclaimed "number one fan", Annie Wilkes, portrayed by Carol Stearns of Weymouth. Annie is more than just a devoted admirer; she's a deeply disturbed woman with a sinister agenda. As Paul recovers from his injuries under Annie's care, he soon realizes that his greatest challenge is not the physical pain but the psychological torment he must endure to escape her clutches.

Carol Stearns, known for her outstanding performances as The Queen in The Audience, the Beggar Woman in Sweeney Todd, and Miss Hannigan in Annie, takes on the demanding role of Annie Wilkes. Her ability to immerse herself in complex characters makes her the perfect choice to bring Annie's disturbing obsession to life.

Joseph Siriani, a familiar face on film, television, (Showtime series Waterfront) and to Company Theatre audiences (Atticus Finch in To Kill a Mockingbird), will portray the brilliant, but desperate Paul Sheldon.

Previously seen in Company Theatre roles including the title role in Sweeney Todd, Father in Ragtime, and most recently as the Duke d' Alacon in BORN TO DO THIS - The Joan of Arc Rock Opera, Peter Adams of Salem portrays Sheriff Buster, Paul's potential savior.

The Company Theatre was given special permission by Stephen King in 1996 to be the first theater in the United States to present Misery on stage, which garnered complete sell-out performances. Veteran Company Theatre Director Michael Hammond of Holbrook was drawn to the Oscar-winning film and realized the exciting potential of the revival of a live performance.

"It is exciting as a director to have these three accomplished actors together on stage, exploring the psychological twists and turns that only a master like Stephen King can create!" said Hammond.

Misery opens Friday, October 13, and runs through Sunday, October 29. There are evening and matinée performances available. Standard admission tickets are $36. Premium seating is available for $42. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit Click Here or call the box office at 781-871-2787.

About The Company Theatre

The Company Theatre entertains, enlightens, and energizes audiences with high-quality productions. Five theatrical productions and several special event programs sell 35,000 tickets annually. Through its Academy, The Company Theatre inspires students of all ages in the art of the performing arts. For information on programming or classes, visit the Click Here.