The Company Theatre Transforms Into Buckingham Palace For Its Upcoming Production of THE AUDIENCE

The Company Theatre has announced its upcoming production of The Audience - the basis for the addicting Netflix series, The Crown. The play focuses on the weekly meetings - called audiences - between Queen Elizabeth II and her Prime Ministers.



For sixty years, Elizabeth II has met with each of her twelve Prime Ministers, privately, in a weekly audience at Buckingham Palace. Both parties have an unspoken agreement of confidentiality. This contract is broken as a series of pivotal meetings is imagined. Conversations range from sounding board to confessional; sometimes intimate, and sometimes explosive.



The Company's production of The Audience will feature a performer with a unique point of view of his character. The actor playing Prime Minister Harold Wilson, Chris DiOrio, knew him personally. While DiOrio studied at University College at Oxford University in the 1980s, Wilson served as his "don" for his Modern British Politics concentration. The two met weekly for one-on-one sessions working on a mini dissertation on the Profumo affair, which was one of the driving forces that led to Wilson's Labour Party winning its first election.



"Learning history from someone who actually lived it was a tremendously profound educational experience," remarked DiOrio. "It's an honor to play Prime Minister Harold Wilson on the stage and I hope through my portrayal that I can express the impact that he had on me."



Beyond the serendipitous connection between DiOrio and his character, the show also marks the return of South Shore playwright and Company Theatre royalty, Steve Dooner as director. Dooner is a popular actor, writer and director who has worked on countless local productions over the years and has taught Shakespeare at Quincy College for more than 30 years. He is also portraying the iconic role of Winston Churchill.



"To see this performance live conveys a sense of intimacy as if you have been invited to tea with the Queen," said Dooner. "She embraces the burden of being a Royal with faith, conviction and a witty sense of humor."



The Audience opens Friday, February 11, and runs through Sunday, February 20. There are evening and matinée performances available. General admission tickets are $34. Premium seating is available for $40. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.