The Company Theatre Appoints Michael Hammond As Director Of Development

The Company Theatre has announced that Michael Hammond has joined the leadership team serving as Director of Development, fulfilling his life-long dream of becoming an integral part of The Company Theatre.

As reopening plans are launched, Hammond will spearhead development, where he will focus on building new relationships within the community while nurturing and expanding current partnerships. His creative contribution will include the launch of a complete video production studio at the theatre, and programs that include acting for the camera. Programming will also encompass college admission videos for actors as well as audition reels to help actors audition for major motion pictures filmed in the Boston area.

Hammond's professional theatrical experience includes working with The Company Theatre, Massasoit Community College, Norwood Theatre, Priscilla Beach Theatre and the Orpheum Theatre in Foxboro as Director or Education. He was also Station Manager of Stoughton Media Access Corporation, a non-profit cable access television station.

While Hammond has worked at many theaters across the South Shore and greater Boston area, The Company Theatre has always been a special and valued place for him. He's excited to take the theatre's offerings to the next level.

"The Company Theatre is more than just a place to perform," said Hammond. "I'm excited to be a part of this inspirational staff and to help create new and exciting programs that provide all of the training that it takes to be a well-rounded theater professional."

"As tragic and unforgiving as the pandemic has been, a ray of hope shines through," added theatre President and Co-founder Zoe Bradford. "The Company Theatre team believes that for creative people a kind of new renaissance awaits. History shows the arts flourishing in times like these. Michael is a perfect fit for our team. He believes in our mission, and has the right amount of business sense, creativity, and vision to help us into the millennium."

For more information on upcoming events or to purchase tickets, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.