The Christmas Revels 2020 Announced With Special Guest Yo-Yo Ma

The viewing window is December 18 - 31 (Video-On-Demand).

Journey through the ages and across the globe as we present a unique and joyous Christmas Revels featuring some of our favorite artists and musical moments from the past five decades, plus a special performance by cellist Yo-Yo Ma!

For the first time in 50 years, the annual Christmas Revels will not be celebrated live in Harvard's historic Sanders Theatre. The shortest day will come, and the year will die - but as Revels fans across country know, that is never the end of the story! For this extraordinary year we are creating a unique, virtual Revels - a cornucopia of "live" performances and music, dance, song, and ritual from our richly recorded archives, spanning half a century and half the globe.

This December, a small band of performers will walk into an empty theater to fulfill the promise of .... "people singing, to keep the year alive," as stipulated in Susan Cooper's classic winter poem, "The Shortest Day." They will be joined by two stalwart audience members who have been present since the first Christmas Revels in 1971: the marble statues of James Otis (Paula Plum) and Josiah Quincy (Richard Snee). James and Josiah remember every song, every dance, and every "Welcome Yule!" and are quite excited to share their vivid memories with us!

In a production filled with guest artists galore our Christmas Revels cast includes:

Yo-Yo Ma, cellist

Paula Plum (James Otis)

Richard Snee (Josiah Quincy)

David Coffin, songleader

Singers Johnny Nichols, Jr. and Carolyn Saxon

Revels directors Patrick Swanson and George Emlen

The Revels Virtual Chorus (and Virtual Audience!)

And YOU!

The viewing window is December 18 - 31 (Video-On-Demand).

PRICING: The Christmas Revels 2020 Event Pass: $50/household - includes unlimited anytime viewings between Friday, December 18 at 7pm ET through Thursday, Dec. 31 at 11:59pm ET.

Learn More about The Christmas Revels 2020 and order Tickets/Event Passes beginning November 15th at www.ChristmasRevels2020.org

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You