The Black Box Presents The 50s: A Musical Tribute

Apr. 30, 2019  

THE BLACK BOX, Franklin's premier theater, music, and event venue, will present The 50s: A Musical Tribute on Friday, May 3 with two seatings at 7:00 and 8:45 pm. Hosted by Raye Lynn Mercer and featuring popular local singers and a Boston-based band, the concert will pay tribute to the music of the Fifties. The audience is encouraged to enjoy trivia and games, sing along, and dress for the decade.

Special guest singers will include Jamie Barrett and Nick Paone of Franklin, Ali Funkhouser of New York, NY, Griffin Wilkins of Walpole, and Alan Mercer of Medway. The 50s: A Musical Tribute is sponsored by 1776 Financial. The show is part of ArtWeek - a unique annual celebration of arts, culture, and creativity. The full festival schedule is available at artweekma.org.

Tickets are available at www.theblackboxonline.com, by calling the box office at 508-528-3370, or at the door. You can follow THE BLACK BOX on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



