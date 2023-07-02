The Actors Company of Natick to Present INTO THE WOODS at The Keiter Center This Month

The Actors Company of Natick has announced its highly anticipated summer season production of the Tony Award-winning musical, "Into The Woods." The show will run from July 21st-July 30th, presented at the Keiter Center for the Performing Arts, located at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts (146 Bacon St, Natick, MA, 01760).

"Into The Woods" intertwines the classic tales of Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, and Rapunzel, exploring the consequences of pursuing one's wishes and the unforeseen challenges that arise on the path to happiness. With a delightful blend of humor, heart, and poignant storytelling, this production is set to transport audiences into a world of fantasy and self-discovery.

In a tribute to the exceptional dedication and resilience of our healthcare heroes, this production of "Into The Woods" is dedicated to those who remind us that No one is Alone. The Actors Company of Natick honors the tireless efforts of these extraordinary individuals who have selflessly served our community in the healthcare field, particularly during the challenging times of the pandemic. To honor our community members, we are offering discounted tickets to Healthcare Workers and Veterans.

Under the direction of Brian Demar Jones with choreography by Sarah Mcquiston and music direction by Holly Sullivan, the production promises to be a visual and auditory feast for the senses. The cast of "Into The Woods" includes Essie Bertain as The Witch, Daniel Forest Sullivan as The Baker, Laura Whittenberger as The Baker's Wife, Michael Leshin as Narrator/Mysterious Man, Cory Garcia Jr as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Emma Robertson as Cinderella, Dante D'Antonio as Jack, Gracin Wilkins as Little Red Riding Hood, Natalie Stahl as Rapunzel, Josh Karam as Rapunzel's Prince, Allyson McCormick as Jack's Mother, Becca Mayersohn as Cinderella's Stepmother, Stefanie Workman as Florinda, Melanie Donnelly as Lucinda, Alexander Lyons as Steward/Milky White, Kelvyn Koning as Cinderella's Mother, Alex Ramirez Jr. as Cinderella's Father, Grace Altenburger as Snow White, and Emma Kops as Sleeping Beauty.

The Actors Company of Natick takes pride in bringing together this exceptional ensemble of local talent and national performers to create Theatre with Purpose. Join us as we embark on this extraordinary journey "Into The Woods," where familiar stories take unexpected turns, and where the power of community and the resilience of the human spirit shine through.

Tickets for "Into The Woods" are available for purchase now at actorscompanyofnatick.com. Don't miss your chance to experience this magical production. For more information and to secure your seats, please visit Click Here

INTO THE WOODS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All Authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com