The Academy Of The Company Theatre's Original Production Of AMERICA'S NEXT TOP MONSTER To Haunt The Stage

The Academy of The Company Theatre (A.C.T.) has announced the premiere of its original production of America's Next Top Monster, a unique and modern take on desegregation in schools, inspired by the Boston busing crisis that took place from 1974-1988.

This one-of-a-kind musical takes place at the fictional Shelley Academy, where young monsters-in-training learn how to scare. When the students are announced as finalists on the hit reality series, "America's Next Top Monster," they can't wait to finally take down their rivals at Bram Stoker Prep. However, when the principal reveals that humans will now be allowed to attend the formerly monsters-only school, the students of Shelley Academy worry that their chances for victory will be staked right through the heart.

America's Next Top Monster's message is wrapped in a pop-rock score and snappy dialogue all imagined by A.C.T. Director of Education, Melissa Carubia. The production is directed by Kevin Mark Kline, with choreography by John Crampton.

"America's Next Top Monster not only entertains but also delivers a strong message about bullying and inclusion," said Carubia. "This show is the perfect venue to introduce kids to these challenging topics in a light-hearted, high-energy way that is sure to capture their attention while being fun for the entire family."

America's Next Top Monster opens Friday, November 1, and runs through Sunday, November, 3. There are evening and matinée performances available. Tickets are $18 for students and $22 for adults. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.

Founded in 1987, the Academy of the Company Theatre (A.C.T.) provides education in the performing arts through productions, classes, and workshops. A.C.T. puts on four elaborate youth and teen musicals and one teen play per year, featuring gorgeous costumes, grand sets, and live orchestras. A.C.T.'s educational classes enrich the lives of both children and adults year-round. A faculty of established teachers and artists educate, nurture and encourage proper technical development in voice, acting, movement, and music, leading students to empowered, positive experiences.

The Company Theatre entertains, enlightens, and energizes audiences with high-quality productions. Five theatrical productions and several special event programs sell 35,000 tickets annually. Through its Academy, The Company Theatre inspires students from young to old in the art of the performing arts. For information on programming or classes, visit the www.companytheatre.com.





