The Academy Of The Company Theatre Presents JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT.

The Academy of the Company Theatre Conservatory has announced its upcoming production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Written by Broadway's most dynamic duo Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, Joseph is a high-octane musical based on the story of Joseph from the Bible's Book of Genesis. The family-friendly show follows Joseph, the favorite son blessed with prophetic dreams on his journey from slave to one of Egypt's most powerful men.

Jealous of Joseph's ability to interpret dreams and of their father's growing affection for him, Joseph's brothers sell him as a slave. When the pharaoh calls on him to help decipher a dream, Joseph's predictions allow him to rise to a position of power, turning the tables on his covetous brothers.

A musical of biblical proportions, Joseph features dazzling costumes, eye-popping sets, athletic choreography, and an unforgettable score. The show is directed by award-winning director, and Company Theatre co-founder, Zoe Bradford, featuring musical direction by A.C.T.'s Director of Education, Melissa Carubia, and choreography by Sally Ashton Forrest.

"Joseph is an entirely sung-through show that showcases many different musical styles, from a Western hoedown to a French bistro tune to a smooth Calypso," says Carubia. "These kids sing and dance them all with remarkable energy, character and stamina."

Joseph opens Thursday, April 21, and runs through Sunday, May 1 with evening and matinée performances. General admission tickets are $26 and premium seating tickets are $33. For a complete list of showtimes, to purchase tickets, or for more information, visit www.companytheatre.com or call the box office at 781-871-2787.