The 31st Annual Woods Hole Film Festival Announced At Cotuit Center For The Arts

Cotuit Center for the Arts is participating in The 31st Annual Woods Hole Film Festival by hosting two film screenings on Wednesday, August 3 at 5:30pm and 7:45pm. The films presented will be MAU, a Documentary Feature by Benjamin Bergmann & Jono Bergmann, and Sweet Disaster, a Narrative Feature by Laura Lehmus.

Wednesday, August 3 at 5:30 pm

MAU

Documentary Feature by Benjamin Bergmann & Jono Bergmann

Austria/USA, 2021, 77 mins.

Over the span of his career, creative dark horse Bruce Mau has completed the transformation from world-class graphic designer to designer of the world. From advising global brands like Coca Cola and Disney, to rethinking a 1000-year plan for Mecca, Islam's holiest site. From working with the greatest living architects (Rem Koolhaas & Frank Gehry) on books and museums to rebranding nations such as Guatemala and Denmark. Bruce Mau is a pioneer of transformation design and the belief that design can be used to create positive change in our world.

Wednesday, August 3 at 7:45 pm

Sweet Disaster

Narrative Feature by Laura Lehmus

Germany, 2021, 90 mins.

Frida, a 40-year-old German-Finnish painting therapist unexpectedly falls pregnant, and Felix, the father of her child, breaks up with her to reunite with his ex. Although some serious health problems caused by the pregnancy force Frida to rest, she still tries to get Felix back using methods which are absurd, exaggerated and sometimes hilarious.

Individual tickets for in-person screenings are $16 for general admission and $10 for students/military. Six-ticket and ten-ticket packages are also available. Festival passes are available for virtual screenings only. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please visit the Woods Hole Film Festival website at woodsholefilmfestival.org.