The 2020 Boston Comedy Festival Begins This Week

The Covid pandemic has forced the world of comedy to evolve and the Boston Comedy Festival is no exception. Join the BCF inputting 2020 in the rearview mirror. You too can prove laughter is the best medicine by joining the Virtual Boston Comedy Festival - Nov 30th through Dec 5th.

The Boston Comedy Festival will deliver laughs safely into homes around the globe, and will again feature a Comedy Contest with a Grand Prize of $2000. The BCF, produced by Executive Producers Helen DiMarzio and Jim McCue, will expand globally by partnering with Flappers Comedy, located in Burbank, CA, bringing an East Coast/West Coast presence into cyberspace. Both companies are excited to bring you the freshest and hottest comedic talent.

This one of a kind festival features every element of a brick and mortar fest, with shows, podcasts, classes, industry panels, and more with such Celebrity Talent as Hal Sparks, Gary Gulman, and Lewis Black, with more celebrity talent soon to be announced. The festival will virtually host celebrity headliners and over 100 comedians from ALL OVER THE WORLD who were selected through an intensive submission process.

Check out the Master Schedule for show dates and times. To buy tickets and find out more about our shows, panels, and classes, please visit BostonComedyFestival.com.

