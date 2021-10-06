Ten New Shows Announced At The Hanover Theatre

The Hanover Theatre will present a number of exciting shows in its 2021-2022 season, and the company looking forward to welcoming audiences back to the theatre after this long intermission.

There really is something for everyone this season. From Broadway and concerts to speakers and children's shows, get full details below!

BROADWAY: Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville: Plan your escape to the new musical about the choices we make - and the people we become - once we've had a change in latitude. The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce that Jimmy Buffett's Escape To Margaritaville will come to Worcester from October 21-October 24, 2021.

ABBA the Concert: With sold-out shows at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and Highland Park in Chicago, it's easy to see why many critics agree, ABBA the Concert is one of the most amazing and authentic ABBA tribute shows in the world. Dance, sing and have the time of your life at the ultimate ABBA tribute celebration at The Hanover Theatre on October 26, 2021 at 7:30 PM!

Gilberto Santa Rosa: Let Santa Rosa's lilting melodies and passion for music captivate you as he shows off his skills on The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts mainstage! On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 8 PM, join fellow salsa and bolero fans and enjoy "The Gentleman of Salsa", Gilberto Santa Rosa, on his Caminalo Tour!

El público asistente disfrutará las melodías rítmicas y la pasión por la música de Santa Rosa, mientras él muestra sus habilidades por primera vez en el escenario del Hanover Theatre y Conservatory for the Performing Arts. El 30 de octubre del 2021 a las 8 de la noche, se unen los fanáticos de la salsa y el bolero para disfrutar de "El Caballero de la Salsa", Gilberto Santa Rosa! Caminalo Tour, una noche para la Historia.

The Moth Mainstage: Hailed as "New York's hottest and hippest literary ticket" by The Wall Street Journal, The Moth is an acclaimed nonprofit organization dedicated to the art and craft of storytelling. Since launching in 1997, The Moth has presented more than 40 thousand stories to standing-room-only audiences worldwide. The Moth Mainstage, coming to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:30 PM, is a curated show featuring true stories, told live and without notes, celebrating the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience.

Get the Led Out: Rock out with the passion and fury that only Get the Led Out delivers to the blues-soaked, groove-driven rock anthems of "The Mighty Zep," live on The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts mainstage on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8 PM! Based out of Philadelphia and formed by six veteran musicians, Get the Led Out brings Led Zeppelin's music to life with multi-instrumentalist flare.

BROADWAY: The Band's Visit: After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Coming to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts November 11 - November 14, 2021, The Band's Visit celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.

Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony: Last year, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman entertained her first-ever Christmas livestream concert Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony, and it warmed hearts worldwide as the ultimate holiday event. Given the overwhelming response, and in celebration of her favorite time of year, Sarah begins a new Christmas tradition this year with her first-ever A Christmas Symphony Tour, coming to The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

The Boston Pops Holiday Tour: Deck the halls, trim the tree and join us at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8 PM for The Boston Pops Holiday Tour. Capturing the magic of the Christmas season and the winter charms of New England, the Boston Pops will perform their signature "Sleigh Ride," as well as other holiday classics and new arrangements of seasonal favorites.

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical: As audiences and families begin flocking back to theaters across the globe, the "most famous reindeer of all" from the longest running and highest rated holiday television special will fly into Worcester at The Hanover Theatre on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM with the critically acclaimed live stage show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies: From Star Wars to Frozen to Titanic to The Martian, experience an entertaining and enlightening review of all the science that our favorite movies got wrong, combined with some of the stuff they got right! Visit The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7 PM for an evening with Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson: An Astrophysicist Goes to the Movies followed by an interactive Q&A.