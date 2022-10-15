Tanglewood Announces 2022â€“23 Programming at Linde Center for Music and Learning

The 2022-23 TLI Season Concert Series will include five Sunday-afternoon chamber music programs performed by Boston Symphony Orchestra musicians and guests and a special appearance by the musicians from Castle of our Skins. â€Œ

The opening program of the season will take place Sunday, October 16, featuring BSO members Bonnie Bewick, Takumi Taguchi, Steven Laraia, and Mickey Katz in music by Fazil Say and DvoÅ™Ã¡k.

Concert Schedule

Sunday, October 16, at 3 p.m.: BSO violinists Bonnie Bewick and Takumi Taguchi, BSO violist Steven Laraia, and BSO cellist Mickey Katz perform selections from La Lyre Armenienne (arr. Aslamazyan), Fazil Say's String Quartet, Op. 29 (Divorce), and DvoÅ™Ã¡k's popular American quartet

Sunday, December 11, at 3 p.m.: BSO Assistant Principal Second Violin Julianne Lee, BSO violinist Lisa Ji Eun Kim, BSO cellist Alexandre Lecarme, and BSO bassist Carl Anderson present Ginastera's String Quartet No. 1, Freya Waley-Cohen's Conjure for string trio, and DvoÅ™Ã¡k's String Quintet in G, Op. 77

Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m.: BSO violinists Lucia Lin and Bracha Malkin, BSO violist Rebecca Gitter, BSO cellist Owen Young, harpist Charles Overton, and pianist Vytas Baksys play Michael-Thomas Foumai's Printing Kapa and Defending Kalo for harp and violin, Beethoven's String Quartet No. 10 in E-flat, Op. 74, and Still's Ennaga for harp, piano, and string quartet

Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m.: BSO violinists Sheila Fiekowsky and Lisa Ji Eun Kim, BSO violists Mary Ferrillo and Daniel Getz, and BSO cellists Adam Esbensen and Oliver Aldort present Caroline Shaw's Limestone and Felt for violin and cello, Prokofiev's Sonata for Two Violins, and Brahms' String Sextet in G, Op. 36

Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m.: BSO flutist Cynthia Meyers, clarinetist Michael Wayne, BSO oboist Robert Sheena, BSO Associate Principal bassoonist Richard Ranti, and BSO horn player Rachel Childers perform Barber's Summer Music, Carter's Woodwind Quintet, Lalo Schifrin's La Nouvelle Orleans, Valerie Coleman's Red Clay & Mississippi Delta, the final movement from John Harbison's Quintet for Winds, and selections from Paquito D'Rivera's Aires Tropicales

A Special Performance by Musicians from the Boston-Based Group Castle of our Skins

Sunday, November 27, at 3 p.m.: Soprano Brianna J. Robinson, flutist DeShaun Gordon-King, cellist Francesca McNeeley, and pianist David Coleman present Tania LeÃ³n's "Oh Yemanja" for voice, cello, and piano; Andre Myers' Falling Skyward for solo flute; Powell Perry's The Hidden Words of BahÃ¡'u'llÃ¡h for voice, flute, and piano; Perkinson's Calvary Ostinato from Black Folksongs and Lamentations for solo cello; Smith Moore's Afro-American Suite for flute, cello, and piano; and Daniel Bernard Roumain's Music for Black People No. 1, Relentless, for voice, flute, cello, and piano

On Sunday, November 27, as part of the 2022-23 TLI season concert series, musicians from the Boston-based group Castle of our Skins will present a varied and dynamic program of works, spotlighting both unsung and celebrated figures of the past and present, including Tania LeÃ³n, Andre Myers, Zenobia Powell Perry, Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Undine Smith Moore, and Daniel Bernard Roumain. Now in its tenth season, Castle of our Skins is a Black arts institution dedicated to fostering cultural curiosity and celebrating Black artistry through music. Previous collaborations with the Boston Symphony Orchestra have included a preconcert event at Franklin Park in 2017 and a 2019 joint project with the Boston Public Schools. The name of the group derives from the celebrated poet Nikki Giovanni's poem for nina. For more information about Castle of our Skins, click here.

Linde Center Health and Safety Protocols

Masking is optional, although the use of high-efficiency masks (KN95, KF94, or N95 masks) is recommended.

Tanglewood Learning Institute and Linde Center for the Performing Arts

The TLI fall/winter/spring season hopes to appeal to audiences that are looking for an additional cultural experience beyond the summer season at Tanglewood, including the full- and part-time residents of the Berkshire community, which has played a crucial role in support of the festival since its founding in 1937. The Linde Center for Music and Learning-Tanglewood's new four-building complex and home to most of TLI's innovative summer programming-has played a role in establishing the festival for the first time as a year-round facility. Tanglewood, one of the country's most acclaimed music festivals and summer home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Tanglewood Music Center, is located in Lenox and Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

For additional details about the Tanglewood Learning Institute, visit tli.org. For more information about Tanglewood, visit tanglewood.org.