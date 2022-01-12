THUMP & SOUL Clap Now A Weekly Streaming Dance Party & Mix Show

The THUMP & SOUL Clap popular monthly gathering in Mashpee has now expanded to be a weekly online dance party and mix show! Hosted and DJed by The ZYG 808, The THUMP & SOUL Clap features mixes of the best, indie soul, hip-hop, Afrobeat, house, rare groove, and edm artists and bands in the region as well as a few popular favorites and classic thrown in.

The THUMP & SOUL Clap can be experienced on Facebook and YouTube, every Saturday night at 7 PM by visiting http://facebook,com/thezyg808 or http://youtube.com/c/soulpoetsrecords

The THUMP & SOUL Clap is an educational project launched as a partnership between Song Keepers, LTD and Goddard College's Social Engaged Arts program.

The ZYG 808 is grateful to the Wampanoag Trading Post & Gallery for giving him a space to launch the project and is excited about his reach with the new incarnation. When public health conditions improve, he plans to bring the show back to a live venue.

For more information, visit: http://thezyg808.com/thump4