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THE THORN to Play Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on Fall 2026 Tour

Performances will take place October 20-21, 2026.

By:
THE THORN to Play Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston on Fall 2026 Tour

“The Thorn" will return this Fall 2026 with 23 performances throughout September and October – including a stop at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, MA, on October 20-21, 2026. Celebrating its 30th anniversary, The Thorn continues its legacy of bringing the passion of Jesus to life. Over the past year, The Thorn has continued to captivate audiences nationwide, drawing more than 160,000 fans to its sold-out performances.

The Thorn offers audiences a unique theatrical experience in a show that has been hailed as “Cirque meets 'The Passion'” thanks to its compelling mix of drama, music, dance, martial arts, aerial acrobatics, emotionally evocative performances, and timeless spiritual perspectives. The story spans from creation to the formation of the early church. Watch the trailer here.  To learn more about The Thorn, please visit TheThorn.com  

Pre-sales start Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10:00AM local time – Friday, June 26, 2026 at 9:00AM local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 26, at 10:00AM local time.

Author John Bolin created the show over 25 years ago to convey the meaning of Christ's sacrificial death to a group of young people who knew little about the story of Jesus' suffering but were familiar with pain through their own practice of cutting and self-harm.

The show has evolved ever since, with the current live version returning to the original format featuring St. John, “the beloved disciple,” recalling his many amazing encounters with Jesus.

DATES:

Aronoff Center for the Arts

Cincinnati, OH
September 11 & 12

Clowes Memorial Hall

Indianapolis, IN
September 14 & 15

Stifel Theatre

St. Louis, MO
September 18 & 19

Paramount Theatre

Cedar Rapids, IA
September 22 & 23

Miller High Life Theatre

Milwaukee, WI
September 25

Orpheum Theatre

Omaha, NE
September 29 & 30

Orpheum Theatre

Minneapolis, MN
October 2 & 3

Coronado Theatre

Rockford, IL
October 6 & 7

Fox Theatre

Detroit, MI
October 9 & 10

Petersen Events Center

Pittsburgh, PA
October 13

KeyBank State Theatre

Cleveland, OH
October 16 & 17

Boch Center Wang Theatre

Boston, MA
October 20 & 21



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