THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Boston Ballet This November

Boston Ballet has announced that its production of The Nutcracker will return this November. The production will kick off the holidays, running November 26-December 26 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

This production will make the return of the Ballet to the Opera House for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more about the production at https://www.bostonballet.org/Home/Tickets-Performances/Performances/The-Nutcracker.aspx.

Creative Team:

Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky

Choreography: Mikko Nissinen

Set and Costume Design: Robert Perdziola

Lighting Design: Mikki Kunttu

Dramaturge: Melia Bensussen

Production Premiere: Nov 23, 2012, Boston Ballet, Boston Opera House, Boston, Massachusetts

Original Premiere: Dec 18, 1892, Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia