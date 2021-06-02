Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE NUTCRACKER Will Be Performed by the Boston Ballet This November

This production will make the return of the Ballet to the Opera House for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jun. 2, 2021  
Boston Ballet has announced that its production of The Nutcracker will return this November. The production will kick off the holidays, running November 26-December 26 at the Citizens Bank Opera House.

Learn more about the production at https://www.bostonballet.org/Home/Tickets-Performances/Performances/The-Nutcracker.aspx.

Creative Team:

Music: Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Choreography: Mikko Nissinen
Set and Costume Design: Robert Perdziola
Lighting Design: Mikki Kunttu
Dramaturge: Melia Bensussen

Production Premiere: Nov 23, 2012, Boston Ballet, Boston Opera House, Boston, Massachusetts
Original Premiere: Dec 18, 1892, Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia


