THE LOVE PARADE Opens at Cotuit This Month

Cotuit Center for the Arts will present THE LOVE PARADE at the Cotuit Center’s Black Box Theater in Cotuit, MA opening April 25 through May 12, 2024.

Flowers are popping up all over Cotuit Center for the Arts, and what better way to celebrate spring than a cabaret dedicated to the eternal quest for TRUE LOVE. Director/ designer Tristan DiVincenzo has assembled an immensely talented troupe of multi-generational singers, dancers, and comedians for this 80 minute “LOVE IN”.

The Love Parade stars (In Order of Appearance) Zack Johnson, Maddie Mayer, Violet Moore, Gianna Casal, Maureen Casal, and Karen McPherson, plus some very special guests.

The Love Parade, A Musical Cabaret features scenic designs by Tristan DiVincenzo, with arrangements by Zack Johnson and Maddie Mayer, and music production by Taylor Shechet.

This event has been affectionately created to remind us through music that whatever, however, or whoever you love, “Love Is Love”, and All The World Needs Right Now Is LOVE!

The Love Parade runs Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 5:00pm, and Sunday at 2PM.