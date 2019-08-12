THE GOOD DELI Comes to the Boston Playwrights Theatre For One Night Only

Creative License Productions announces a one-night only staged reading of a new play, "The Good Deli", by Kevin Cirone, at the Boston Playwrights Theatre on Friday, August 23rd at 7pm.

Julia, a Boston comedian, is summoned frantically back home by her stepmom expecting to find her father on his deathbed, but instead finds him seemingly the same wise-ass curmudgeon he always was, if a tad obsessed with memories of the Italian deli the family visited when Julia was a child. When his health takes a turn, Julia and her brother Max attempt to find the mysterious deli and give their father the sandwich of his dreams. The result is an unexpected road trip with Dad in tow that forces the family to examine their relationships and try to realize the memory of a deli that may not even exist.

The reading is directed by A. Nora Long and features a cast of some of Boston's finest, including Kiki Samko, Steve Auger, Kerry Dowling, Nael Nacer, and Ashley Risteen. A donation of $5 is suggested for the event. There will be a brief discussion with the director and playwright following the reading.

Kevin Cirone is a professional actor and emerging playwright from the Boston area who has worked hard to entertain audiences in New England, New York and beyond. Previous works include CREATIVE LICENSE, A NEW MUSICAL, (Official Selection, New York International Fringe Festival), WHISKEY NEAT (Official Selection, Boston Theater Marathon), and INTEGRATED (Official Selection, Between Us Productions, 10 Minute Play Festival).

More info can be found at https://fb.me/GoodDeliPlay.





