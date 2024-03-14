THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Comes to Lyric Stage Boston in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyric Stage Boston will present the fun and fizzy musical comedy The Drowsy Chaperone with Music and Lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar.

Directed and Choreographed by Larry Sousa° with Music Direction from Matt Stern, the winter blues will melt away and audiences will be delighted by the jubilations of a good old-fashioned musical comedy that will bring smiles, laughs, and much needed joy.

A comfortable chair with an old record crackling away is the perfect cure for the “blues” for a charming but lonely “Man in Chair”, our guide into the world of the show-within-a-show, The Drowsy Chaperone. His favorite cast album from the Jazz Age comes to fizzy life complete with a self-admiring showgirl, her gin-soaked chaperone, a saucy Latin lover, a bumbling best man, a clueless soon-to-be groom, and a cornucopia of characters from a befuddled producer, to a dippy hostess and gangsters posing as pastry chefs. This bubbly love letter to musical theater sparkles with one show-stopper after another, mix-ups, mayhem, and a wedding (or two).

Director Larry Sousa° says, “The Drowsy Chaperone pulls off a particularly clever trick: While the show on stage is busy entertaining us with sparkling 1920’s musical panache, the actual main event is simmering under the surface, waiting for just the right moment to land a punch to the gut.

It hits me every time. We hope you feel it too, and tell everyone you know: Come to The Drowsy Chaperone for the hilarious, toe-tapping, light-hearted musical love story – and stay for the sucker-punch. It might hurt a little…but it’s so satisfying.”

Performances begin Friday, April 5 and run through Sunday, May 12.

Featuring Joy Clark*, Yasmeen Duncan, KRISTIAN ESPIRITU*, Danny Feldman, Maureen Keiller*, Mark Linehan*, Cristhian Mancinas-Garcia, Paul Melendy*, Katie Pickett, Nick Potts, Ilyse Robbins, Kathy St. George*, Carolyn Saxon*, Damon Singletary*, Jared Troilo*, and Todd Yard.

Swings: Lizzy Cenicola, Miki Grubic

Scenic Design by Cameron McEachern**, Costume Design by Seth Bodie, Lighting Design by John Malinowski, and Sound Design by Alex Berg.