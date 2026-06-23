THE CHER SHOW to Feature Original Tony-Winning Bob Mackie Costumes at Marilyn Rodman PAC

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emerald City Theatrical will present The Cher Show: The Broadway Musical at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, August 21-30, 2026. 8 performances only. Audiences will experience the life, music, and legacy of one of the world's most iconic entertainers in a spectacular production featuring the original Tony Award-winning Broadway costumes designed by legendary fashion icon Bob Mackie and the scenic set from the First National Tour.

Performances will take place at the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center, located at 1 School Street, Foxborough, MA.

A dazzling celebration of Cher's extraordinary life and career, The Cher Show traces her remarkable journey from a young dreamer to an international superstar. Told through three distinct versions of Cher-Babe, Lady, and Star-the musical explores the personal and professional challenges she faced while reinventing herself time and time again. Packed with unforgettable hits including "Believe," "If I Could Turn Back Time," "The Beat Goes On," and "I Got You Babe," the show is an inspiring tribute to resilience, individuality, and the power of self-expression.

Adding to the excitement, Emerald City Theatrical's production will feature the original Broadway costumes that earned Bob Mackie the 2019 Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical. Known for creating some of the most iconic looks in entertainment history, Mackie's breathtaking designs are a centerpiece of the production and offer audiences a rare opportunity to see these celebrated costumes live on stage. The production will also utilize the set from the First National Tour, bringing the scale, spectacle, and visual excitement of a major professional touring production directly to Foxborough audiences.

Presented by Emerald City Theatrical, the production features a cast of talented regional professional performers and is brought to life through high-quality direction, design, choreography, and storytelling. Known for delivering professional-caliber theatrical experiences, Emerald City Theatrical continues its commitment to producing engaging, accessible, and visually stunning productions for audiences throughout New England.

Performance Dates: August 21-30, 2026

Venue: Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center

Address: 1 School Street, Foxborough, MA 02035

Tickets and additional information will be available through Emerald City Theatrical.

All authorized performances are presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Need more Boston Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows