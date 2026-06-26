THE BRAVE SPACE PROJECT to Launch as Theater Program for Queer Youth in Northampton

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The Academy of Music Theatre and Play Incubation Collective have announced The Brave Space Youth Theater Project, coming to Northampton this fall. A collaboration between the two performing arts organizations, Brave Space is a new class designed specifically for queer-identified youth ages 13-18 and will be held Saturday mornings, October 3 through November 14, 2026, with a performance on Monday, November 16, at the Academy of Music.

This collaboration between the Academy of Music and Play Incubation Collective will be an opportunity for local queer youth to amplify their individual and collective voices and share their own stories. Participants will be guided through the creation of a devised theatre piece by instructor Sarah Marcus.

Through a generous gift from the Scarlet Sock Foundation, registration for this 7-week workshop is only $30. Registration opens July 6, and space is limited. For more information and to register, visit aomtheatre.com/brave-space-project/.

FINANCIAL AID: The Academy of Music Theatre is committed to making these enriching experiences accessible, offering two half-tuition scholarships per session. Families interested in applying for scholarships are encouraged to visit the Financial Aid page on the Academy's website for more details.

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