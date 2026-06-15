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Academy Youth Productions Fall Registration Will Open in July

Shows include Beetlejuice and Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal.

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Academy Youth Productions Fall Registration Will Open in July

The Academy of Music Theatre has announced that registration for two fall youth musicals will open on Monday, July 6, at 10:00am.

Beetlejuice, Jr., is open to youth ages 11-17. Rehearsals will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning August 31, and there will be two 70-minute performances of this show on Thursday and Friday, October 29 and 30, at the Academy of Music. The cost of participation is $460 total.

Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal is open to youth ages 6-10. Rehearsals will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning September 1, and there will be one 30-minute performance of this show on Friday, October 23, at the Academy of Music. The cost of participation is $425 total.

Beetlejuice, Jr., is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. wwwMTIShows.com.

Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal is presented through special arrangement with playwright Kyle Lawrence.

Academy Youth Productions Fall Registration Will Open in July Image





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