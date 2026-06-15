Academy Youth Productions Fall Registration Will Open in July

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The Academy of Music Theatre has announced that registration for two fall youth musicals will open on Monday, July 6, at 10:00am.

Beetlejuice, Jr., is open to youth ages 11-17. Rehearsals will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning August 31, and there will be two 70-minute performances of this show on Thursday and Friday, October 29 and 30, at the Academy of Music. The cost of participation is $460 total.

Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal is open to youth ages 6-10. Rehearsals will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning September 1, and there will be one 30-minute performance of this show on Friday, October 23, at the Academy of Music. The cost of participation is $425 total.

Beetlejuice, Jr., is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. wwwMTIShows.com.

Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal is presented through special arrangement with playwright Kyle Lawrence.

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