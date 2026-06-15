Academy Youth Productions Fall Registration Will Open in July
Shows include Beetlejuice and Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal.
The Academy of Music Theatre has announced that registration for two fall youth musicals will open on Monday, July 6, at 10:00am.
Beetlejuice, Jr., is open to youth ages 11-17. Rehearsals will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning August 31, and there will be two 70-minute performances of this show on Thursday and Friday, October 29 and 30, at the Academy of Music. The cost of participation is $460 total.
Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal is open to youth ages 6-10. Rehearsals will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, beginning September 1, and there will be one 30-minute performance of this show on Friday, October 23, at the Academy of Music. The cost of participation is $425 total.
Beetlejuice, Jr., is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. wwwMTIShows.com.
Pinocchio: My Puppet Pal is presented through special arrangement with playwright Kyle Lawrence.
|
Downtown with Imani Winds: Amplify
Cape Cod Chamber Music Festival (8/03-8/03)
|
DALLOWAY: FIRST LOVE
Gloucester Stage Company (8/13-8/29)
|
Ella Mae Dixon presents 'Swingin' Showtunes!'
Payomet Performing Arts Center (8/06-8/06)
|
Buena Vista Orchestra
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/08-10/08)
|
Twelfth Night
Arthur S. Waldstein Amphitheatre (7/04-7/26)
|
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/28-11/28)
|
Godspell
Queer Theatre Company, Inc. (8/21-8/30)
|
Hadestown (Non-Equity)
Emerson Colonial Theatre (11/10-11/14)
|
Almost Queen: A Tribute to Queen
Provincetown Town Hall (8/01-8/01)
|
The Great Gatsby - Theatrical Production
Citizens Opera House (7/07-7/08)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW