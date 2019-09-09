THE BLACK BOX Presents WINE AND CHEESE

THE BLACK BOX, the Metro-West region's premier theater, music, and event venue, will present "Wine and Cheese," an evening featuring a delicious wine tasting paired with the cheesiest songs ever written. " Wine and Cheese" will star La Cantina Winery, Smith Cheeses, and Franklin Performing Arts Company entertainers led by host Nick Paone. Admission includes a wine tasting, cheese and charcuterie, sweets, and entertainment. Glasses of wine and other beverages will be available at intermission to enjoy during the second part of the performance.

Since its inception, La Cantina Winery has become the premier location for learning the process of winemaking. From grapes, to barrel, to bottle, they are committed to the educational and fun process of making wine. Smith's Cheeses combines old fashioned family traditions and hard work to produce their Farmstead Cheeses. They also have a commitment to reduce their carbon footprint: their grid-tied photovoltaic solar system offsets over 70% of their hot water and 30% of their electrical usage costs by using the energy of the sun.

Singing the cheesiest songs ever written will be performers from the Franklin Performing Arts Company. Audiences will enjoy being led through these "classic" songs by host Nick Paone.

THE BLACK BOX is located at 15 W. Central St. in downtown Franklin, MA. For tickets and more information visit www.THEBLACKBOXonline.com or call the box office at 508-528-3370. Follow THE BLACK BOX on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for more updates.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You