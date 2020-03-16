THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE and More Announced in New Repertory Theatre 2020-2021 Season

New Repertory Theatre has announced their 2020-2021 season.

Featuring five productions in the MainStage Theater at the Mosesian Center for the Arts in Watertown, the company's 36th season includes ANGELS IN AMERICA: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES, the groundbreaking drama by Tony Kushner; THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, the uproarious family-friendly musical comedy; STUPID F##KING BIRD, Aaron Posner's modern-day adaptation of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull; the Tony Award-winning great jazz musical JELLY'S LAST JAM; and John Patrick Shanley's resonant drama DOUBT, A PARABLE. The season includes 4 Tony Award-winning plays and musicals and one of the most produced titles in American Theatre over the last few years.[MJB1]

"I am so thrilled to announce this season" shares New Rep Artistic Director Michael J. Bobbitt. "This is the first season that I was able to plan in its entirety, and these selections are the result of a lengthy process between the staff, season selection committee, and myself. I'm very proud of the season we've assembled, and I believe the theatre-going community in Boston and beyond will greatly enjoy it."

"Our upcoming season," he continues, "reflects a dedication to diversity in the stories on stage, and the artists we will hire. The season offers something for everybody, with major dramas, quirky comedies, and fantastic musicals. We've also re-visited our pricing policies for this season, and will offer $25 general admission seating to all preview performances. Everyone will have a chance to sit where they want for affordable prices. We're really focused on welcoming as many people through our doors as possible and, as always, producing some truly excellent theatre. This is a very exciting time for us."



Angels in America: Millennium Approaches

September 13 - October 18, 2020

By Tony Kushner

Directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian◊



The turning point in the history of gay and American drama, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches is set in New York during the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. The story follows Prior and Louis, whose relationship is tested when one is diagnosed with the disease; Joe, a Mormon who struggles with his sexual identity; and Roy Cohn, the inimitable Jewish lawyer's involvement in the McCarthy Trials. This Tony Award-winning masterpiece beautifully addresses questions of identity, trust, justice, and judgement.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

November 29, 2020 - January 3, 2021

Conceived by Rebecca Feldman

Additional Material by Jay Weiss

Music and Lyrics by William Finn

Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Directed by Michael J. Bobbitt◊

Music Directed by Sariva Goetz

How much pressure do we put on our children to succeed? What is the price? Does this ever happen in Boston? Follow six quirky competitors of the Putnam Valley Middle School Spelling Bee as they explore the pressures and expectations set by their parents and themselves. The Tony Award-winning Spelling Bee is uproarious fun for the whole family, complete with audience participation. Dust off your dictionary, it's time to spell!

Stupid F##king Bird

January 31 - February 28, 2021

Sort of adapted from The Seagull by Anton Chekhov

By Aaron Posner

Directed by Dmitry Troyanovsky◊

How can the pursuit of love and happiness drive one to madness? Emotions run high in this comedic, contemporary adaption of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull. An aspiring young director invites his close family and friends to a showing of his performance art, which fights against traditional theatre. Things quickly become complicated as his mother, a traditional actress, takes great offense to his work, and his girlfriend begins to flirt with his mother's lover. As the refreshingly honest characters struggle with the disappointments of love, art, and aging, playwright Aaron Posner explores the true meaning of love and life.

Jelly's Last Jam

March 28 - April 25, 2021

Book by George C. Wolfe

Lyrics by Susan Birkenhead

Music by Jelly Roll Morton and Luther Henderson

Directed by Dawn M. Simmons

This toe-tapping show will send you home swinging. The life of Jelly Roll Morton comes to the New Rep stage in this winner of multiple Tony Awards. Considered a primary driving force in bringing jazz to the American public, Jelly struggled to accept his racial identity in the spotlight of the white American gaze. This journey to the 1920s blends history and social commentary with fantastic and revolutionary music of the time. Featuring explosive dance numbers, and such famous songs as "Lonely Boy Blues" and "Chicago Stomp". Oo Oo Oo, that's how you jazz!

Doubt: A Parable

May 2 - June 6, 2021

By John Patrick Shanley

Directed by Adam Kassim

Misconduct. Catholic Church. Doubts. In 1964, 12-year-old Donald Muller is the first boy of color to enter a Catholic school in the Bronx. Under the guise of protecting the boy from potential bullying, Father Flynn offers him friendship and protection. When Donald returns from a private visit with the Father with alcohol on his breath, principal Sister Aloysius becomes suspicious that these visits are not as innocent as they seem. John Patrick Shanley's 2004 play-turned-movie examines the difficulty of bringing to judgement those in power, and the doubt in which we often find within our faith and ourselves.

* Denotes member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)

◊ Denotes member of Stage Directors & Choreographers Society

° Denotes member of USA/IATSE





