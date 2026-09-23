TALL HEIGHTS to Perform at Arrow Street Arts via Passim Presents
Tim Harrington and Paul Wright mark a decade since NEPTUNE's release with newly recorded tracks and unreleased B-sides.
Acclaimed folk duo Tall Heights are heading back to Boston where their career began more than a decade ago, on Saturday, December 5 at Arrow Street Arts in Cambridge. The band is celebrating the 10th anniversary of their album Neptune, which launched their career from busking on the streets of Boston to performing around the world. Tall Heights have a long history with Passim, as they frequently performed at the club's Campfire Festival.
Tall Heights—the acclaimed indie-folk duo of childhood friends Tim Harrington (guitar, vocals) and Paul Wright (cello, vocals)—are celebrating a milestone that feels as much like a homecoming as an anniversary. Ten years after the release of Neptune, the album that helped define their lush, harmony-driven sound and introduced songs like “Spirit Cold” and “Horse to Water” to listeners around the world, Tall Heights have regained ownership of the record from their former major label. To mark its return, the duo is releasing a 10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Neptune, opening the vault on never-before-heard B-sides from the original recording sessions alongside newly recorded versions of “Spirit Cold” and “Horse to Water,” featuring longtime friends and collaborators Darlingside and Henry Jamison.
Neptune captures a pivotal moment in a story that began with Harrington and Wright busking on the streets of Boston and has since carried them around the world. Their unmistakable combination of Wright's singular cello playing, atmospheric production, and the pair's soaring vocal interplay has earned Tall Heights nearly half a billion streams and a devoted international audience. In the decade since Neptune, they have continued to expand that sound through their own records and collaborations, working closely with Ben Folds as songwriting partners and members of his touring and recording bands. Their music has appeared across television and film, including Grey's Anatomy, American Idol, and CBS This Morning, while their live performances have taken them from Los Angeles' Troubadour to London's Royal Albert Hall, and onto the concert stage with symphony orchestras.
Now, ten years later, Neptune offers a chance to look backward without standing still. Hearing unreleased recordings alongside newly imagined versions of songs that have traveled with Harrington and Wright for a decade reveals both how much has changed and how much was always there: two friends, two voices, and an instinct for unearthing the heavenly sprawl within musical intimacy. With Neptune finally back in their hands, Tall Heights are celebrating not simply an album anniversary, but a decade of life that grew from it—and inviting listeners to hear this defining chapter of the band anew.
Tall Heights will perform at Arrow Street Arts on Saturday, December 5, 2026. Doors are at 6:00 PM; show at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now at arrowstarts.org. Arrow Street Arts is located at 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA 02138.
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