Symphony Hall Will No Longer Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative Test

Though masking will be optional, it will be encouraged per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sep. 11, 2022  

When Symphony Hall opens in the coming weeks for a full season of performances and events, visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result to enter the hall. In addition, masking will be optional, though the use of high-efficiency masks (KN95 or N95 masks) is strongly encouraged for indoor performance spaces based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All needed upgrades to Symphony Hall's air ventilation and filtration systems have been completed and meet or exceed the standards recommended by healthy building experts, including the Global Biorisk Advisory Council, which has awarded Symphony Hall the GBAC STAR Facility Accreditation, considered the gold standard of prepared facilities. In addition, the BSO has earned the WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management of Symphony Hall.

Symphony Hall protocol measures continue to be informed by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Commonwealth of Massachusetts, City of Boston, and the BSO's own team of advisors and medical experts, including 9 Foundations. The BSO will continue to communicate directly with its ticket buyers about changes to its protocols by email and will update bso.org/safety with any such changes.

Visit bso.org for details about upcoming Boston Symphony performances; visit bso.org/symphony-hall for details about other activities taking place at the Hall.

Additional information

The BSO's COVID-19 safety protocols apply to all organizations who rent Symphony Hall for performance or event purposes, including the Handel and Haydn Society, Celebrity Series of Boston, and the Boston Speaker Series, among others.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra will issue regular protocol updates at bso.org/safety for performances taking place at Symphony Hall and Tanglewood, when the Tanglewood Learning Institute's fall/winter/spring activities resume in the fall (further details to be announced at tanglewood.org). Information about protocols for the Boston Symphony Chamber Players series at Jordan Hall and the BSO's Community Chamber Concerts-free events performed by orchestra members in a variety of community venues throughout Massachusetts-will be available at bso.org/safety.


