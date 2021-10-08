Sutton Lee Seymour and Cacophony Daniels to Bring WIGGED Halloween Drag Show to Boston's Club Cafe

Sky Casper Entertainment announced today that something WIGGED this way comes to Club Cafe in Boston on Saturday, October 30. This Hallowicked drag cabaret will feature international headliners Cacophony Daniels and Sutton Lee Seymour performing songs from such pumpkin-spiced favorites as Wicked, Hocus-Pocus, Rocky Horror, and even a few anthems from Disney's most evil queens!

Doors creak open at Club Cafe (209 Columbus Avenue in Boooo-ston) at 6:30pm for cocktails. The frightfully fun show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door (cash only based on availability). Tickets are on sale now at SkyCasper.com/events.

Sky Casper the Friendly Host states, "I'm thrilled to have Sutton and Cacophony hop on their broomsticks to travel from Broadway to Beantown. These two witches are some of my best ghoulfriends and I know they're going to leave Club Cafe buried alive in laughter. It would be a grave mistake to miss it!"

Because of a recent visit from that unwanted diva, Delta Variant, proof of COVID vaccination will be required for admission. As social distancing will be limited, masks (of the health, not Halloween variety) are recommended, but not required. For Club Cafe's most up-to-date COVID protocols, visit their website.

Photo credit: Preston Burford