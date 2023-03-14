Steve Sweeney Joins the Cast of HUNTING WHITEY at Boston's Wilbur Theatre

Legendary stand-up comic and veteran actor Steve Sweeney (There's Something About Mary, Me, Myself & Irene, The Equalizer) has joined the cast of Hunting Whitey starring Neal McDonough for a sold-out performance at Boston's Historic Wilbur Theatre on May 16, 2023.

Sweeney, who appeared in the 2022 Peter Farrelly film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever", will play a wisecracking Southie bar patron in the true crime adaptation of the 2020 national bestselling book Hunting Whitey: The Inside Story of the Capture & Killing of America's Most Wanted Crime Boss written by Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge also wrote the stage play.

Film & television actor Neal McDonough (Yellowstone, Justified, Band of Brothers) will play the lead role of Whitey Bulger, the notorious Boston crime boss. The play will be directed by Ian Barrett, (Godsmack's, Come Together). The ensemble cast also features Patty O'Neil (Stronger), Alison Wachtler (Chappaquiddick), Gary Tanguay (Don't Look Up, Knives Out, I Care A Lot, Bleed for This), and Lin Hult (Free Guy).

Sherman and Wedge serve as producers along with Ruvé McDonough (Boon, The Warrant: Breakers Law).

"We are thrilled to work with a comic icon like Steve Sweeney, who will bring his unique and authentic perspective to the performance," the producers said in a statement.

Northern Bank will serve as presenting sponsor for Hunting Whitey.