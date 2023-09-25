Springfield Chamber Players Will Perform a Four-Concert Series At The Westfield Athenaeum

The Keep It Fresh Quartet opens the series on Thursday, October 26 at 7PM.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

The Westfield Athenaeum and The Springfield Chamber Players (MOSSO: Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra) will present an expanded four-concert chamber music series this season at the Westfield Athenaeum. The Keep It Fresh Quartet opens the series on Thursday, October 26 at 7PM. The remaining three concerts will take place in Winter and Spring, 2024. Those programs will be announced later in the Fall.  This is the third year of Springfield Chamber Players (MOSSO)’s partnership with the Westfield Athenaeum. Guy McLain, Executive Director of the Westfield Athenaeum, will offer a pre-performance talk at 6PM, which is free to ticket holders.

The Keep It Fresh Quartet, an ensemble comprised of Springfield Symphony Orchestra members — violinist Beth Welty, violist Dani Rimoni, cellist Joel Wolfe — plus flutist Jill Dreeben, will perform a program of Gordon Jacob’s Four Fancies for Flute and String Trio; selected movements of Mozart’s Divertimento for String Trio, K. 563; Kathleen Hoover’s Divertimento for Flute and String Trio; Carlos Simon’s “Loop” for String Trio; Dvorak’s Trio for Flute, Violin and Viola; and Mozart’s Quartet in D for Flute and String Trio. The Keep it Fresh Quartet performed at the Longmeadow Adult Center last August. 

The Westfield Athenaeum, located in downtown Westfield, serves as the cultural center for the city. In addition to an active public library which provides a range of information services, the Athenaeum features an art museum with regular exhibits of regional artists, and a history museum, documenting the history of Westfield and the surrounding region from 1669 to the present day. For information on the Westfield Athenaeum:Click Here

  

Tickets for the concert, $25.00/person, must be purchased in advance at the Westfield

Athenaeum during business hours, or online atClick Here




