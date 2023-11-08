Spotlight Music and Theater Academy Earns Non-profit Status

Spotlight Music and Theater Academy, a leading provider of arts education in Scituate, Massachusetts, has been granted nonprofit status by the Internal Revenue Service. This milestone achievement will enable the academy to expand its programs, reach more students, and fulfill its mission of fostering creativity, confidence, and community through the arts.

The academy was founded in 2020 by Erin Verina and Kristy Errera-Solomon, two passionate educators and artists who have over 40 years of combined experience in music and theater education and performance. They wanted to offer high-quality music and theater classes to children and adults of all ages and skill levels. Since then, the academy has grown to serve over 500 students annually, offering private lessons and instruction in voice, piano, guitar, ukulele, drums, violin, clarinet, flute, saxophone and trumpet. Spotlight also specializes in musical theater classes and performing arts college admission advising.

The academy's staff consists of talented and experienced instructors who are dedicated to providing personalized and engaging instruction to each student. The academy's board of directors is composed of devoted and visionary leaders who are committed to ensuring the academy's financial sustainability and strategic growth. The academy's nonprofit status will allow it to apply for grants, receive tax-deductible donations, and partner with other organizations that share its vision. The academy is grateful for the support of its students, families, donors, sponsors, and community members who have made this possible. The academy also collaborates with Madison Hayes from Zeal Performing Arts Studio, a renowned choreographer and dancer who shares her space and expertise with the academy's students.

The academy and Zeal Performing Arts Studio work together to create performances that showcase the talents and skills of both their students. As a nonprofit organization, the academy will rely on the generosity of its supporters to continue its operations and pursue its goals. The academy welcomes donations of any amount to help fund its scholarships, equipment, facilities, and events. Donations can be made online at https://spotlightmt.com/ or by mail at Spotlight Music and Theater Academy, 108 Booth Hill Road, Scituate MA, 02066.

The academy invites everyone to join its celebration of nonprofit status by attending its Holiday Spectacular on December 16th at 7 pm at the Notre Dame Academy Auditorium. The performance will feature various holiday songs and dances and will be performed by the academy's students and staff. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/77930 or at the door.

Spotlight Music and Theater Academy is a nonprofit organization that provides arts education to students of all ages and skill levels in Scituate, Massachusetts. The academy's mission is to foster creativity, confidence, and community through the arts. For more information about the academy's programs, events, and opportunities, please visit www.spotlightmt.com or call (202) 907-8289.