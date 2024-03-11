Spotlight: DONNY OSMOND at Boch Center Wang Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Donny Osmond is bringing his award winning Direct From Vegas tour to Boch Center Wang Theatre on June 30 and he’s giving BroadwayWorld subscribers first access to tickets! Use presale code BROADWAY to get tickets before the general public. Presale ends at 10PM ET TODAY – don’t wait to snag yours!

Chosen by the public as winner of Best Show, Best Performer, Best Resident Headliner and Best Production in the Best of Las Vegas honors from The Las Vegas Review Journal, Donny’s show is an exciting, energy-filled musical journey of his unparalleled life as one of the most recognized entertainers in the world. The audience experiences a 90-minute spectacle as he performs his timeless hits, shares stories of his greatest show-stopping memories and introduces brand new music in a new and completely reimagined song and dance celebration.

Fans are treated to a full Broadway style production of his classic Disney hit from Mulan, "I'll Make A Man Out Of You." The show also includes an interactive segment where anyone in the audience can request any song he's ever recorded. $1 from every ticket purchased will go directly to City of Hope to support their fight against cancer, diabetes, and other serious illnesses.