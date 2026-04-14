Spire Center in Plymouth to Present Geoffrey Kelly, Omari Banks & Chris Knight

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​Plymouth's Spire Center has revealed three new shows going on sale April 18: Meet the Author: Geoffrey Kelly, June 12; Caribbean singer-songwriter Omari Banks, June 6; and singer-songwriter Chris Knight, September 10.

Retired FBI Agent Geoffrey Kelly, author of Thirteen Perfect Fugitives: The True Story of the Mob, Murder, and the World's Largest Art Heist, will share his story of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum theft at the Spire Center's Meet the Authors event on June 1. Thirteen works of art were plucked from the walls of the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston in 1990 by two subjects posing as police officers. Over the next eighty-one minutes, they stole some of the world's most valuable artwork, including a rare Vermeer and Rembrandt's only known seascape; a total loss estimated at over $1 billion. For more than two decades, Geoffrey Kelly, one of the original members of the FBI's elite Art Crime Team, was the lead investigator into the heist. Rather than working the case as a traditional stolen property crime, however, he framed it as a fugitive investigation. Thirteen fugitives, to be exact.

Meet the Authors is presented by The Duxbury Literary Circle, a partnership between The Center in Duxbury and Booked to bring literary events to the community.

Native Anguillan singer songwriter and guitarist Omari Banks, who takes the Spire Center stage on June 6, fuses reggae's rhythmic roots with rock, soul, blues, jazz and global folk. Known for his breezy Caribbean grooves, sparkling vocals and deft guitar work, Omari is known for delivering electrifying live performances that connect across cultures.

The son of reggae legend Bankie Banx, Omari first took the stage at age five performing alongside his father. His debut album in 2012, Move On, reached #4 on German Riddim Magazine's Top 10 Reggae Albums, while his single ‘Unafraid' topped Caribbean charts. He has toured internationally with Grammy-winning group Morgan Heritage, performed at SXSW festival, St. Kitts Music Festival and continues to tour extensively across the U.S. and Caribbean.

After 28 years as a recording artist, singer-songwriter Chris Knight remains boldly empowered to make music that always delivers the unflinching truth. In fact, the man raised in Slaughters, Kentucky uses a simple, direct barometer to regularly check his muse: “If I can't believe myself, I won't sing the song.” He'll bring that truth to The Spire Center on September 10.

That brutally honest, no-frills philosophy fits Knight's Americana-fueled, backwoods-grown merger of folk, country, and rock. It's been at the backbone of nine studio albums, beginning with 1998's acclaimed self-titled debut and traveling through scorchers such as the one-two punch of 2001's A Pretty Good Guy and 2003's The Jealous Kind, two demo-styled discs (2007's The Trailer Tapes and 2009's Trailer II), and the electric guitar-fortified opus, 2019's Almost Daylight.

Other upcoming events at the Spire include Tinsley Ellis April 17, Liz Longley April 18, Sunday Serenades with Melissa White and Miki Sawada April 29, Kerri Powers April 23, The Linda Ronstadt Experience feat. Tristan McIntosh April 25, Jeff Allen April 26, The Steel Wheels May 1, BoDeans May 2, Session Americana w/ Kris Delmhorst May 8, A Band of Brothers May 9, Delta Generators Album Release PartyMay 22, FJ-The Music of Foreigner Journey Friday June 5, Carbon Leaf Friday June 12, The Reckoners June 13, Paul Thorn June 20, Albert Cummings June 26, and An Evening with Livingston Taylor June 27.

The Spire Center for the Performing Arts presents Meet the Author: Geoffrey Kelly Monday June 1 at 6pm (doors at 5:30pm); Omari Banks Saturday June 6 at 8pm (doors at 7pm); and Chris Knight Thursday September 10 at 8pm (doors at 7pm) Tickets for these show go on sale Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 6am.