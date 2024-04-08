Spire Center for Performing Arts to Unveil Completed Renovations as Part of 10th Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts will unveil the completed renovations and restorations of their building as part of the tenth anniversary. The multi-million dollar preservation project included an extensive exterior restoration, and restoring its architectural details of the historic church building. A special series of shows will mark the anniversary including concerts with Massachusetts native and multi-Grammy Award-winner Lori McKenna, singer songwriter Peter Mulvey, Donna the Buffalo and a world music festival. Tickets for the anniversary shows are on sale.

The restoration included repairing the structure and roof, rebuilding the original windows, and removing the aluminum siding. Insulation was added to increase energy efficiency and fixtures to the building have been given a fresh coat of paint. The scaffolding will be taken down before the Spire's 10th-anniversary celebrations, leaving the site clean and ready for the occasion.

“For a decade now, The Spire Center has been an indispensable part of the Plymouth community. It has not only served as a hub for locals but also attracted visitors to the city, contributing to the economic prosperity of the town,” says Bob Hollis, President of the Spire Center. “We have put so much into restoring the site, but it has also been done with the help of grants from Community Preservation Funds from the Town of Plymouth and a Cultural Facilities Fund from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.”

The Spire Center for Performing Arts has been a mecca for the arts in the heart of downtown Plymouth since 2014, but was originally a Methodist church in 1886. In a nearly unanimous vote, the city of Plymouth in a town meeting approved spending about $3.6 million in Community Preservation money to return the façade of the town-owned building to its 19th Century splendor.

With tremendous acoustics, sightlines, and an architecturally beautiful interior, the 265-seat performance hall features custom state of the art lighting and sound systems and the original architectural details of the historic building offer performing arts lovers a one-of-a-kind experience.

The 10-year anniversary celebration will kick-off Wednesday April 10 with the award-winning country/roots band Donna the Buffalo. Thursday, April 11, folk singer-songwriter Peter Mulvey, was one of the first performers during the center’s inaugural season in 2014. performs.

Grammy and CMA Award-winning singer-songwriter Lori McKenna returns to the Spire on Friday, April 12. Lori is one of the most successful Country music artists. Reading, Massachusetts based songwriter Mark Erelli will perform with McKenna as well as providing an opening set. Erelli has the distinction of being among the performers who have played the most at the Spire (appearing as a solo artist, with Lori and with others.)

The anniversary celebration concludes on Saturday, April 13 with a trio of World Music acts headlined by Brooklyn’s Kaleta & Super Yamba Band, fronted by Afrobeat and Juju veteran Leon Ligan-Majek a.k.a. Kaleta. The singer/guitarist from the West African country of Benin Republic lived his adolescent life in Lagos, Nigeria where Afrobeat was born. Kaleta’s guitar chops earned him decades of touring and recording with Fela Kuti, King Sunny Ade, Lauryn Hill and more.

The eight-piece band Sambita will perform authentic Latin American music interlaced with American pop dance, and the high-energy fusion band, The Carlos Odria Trio, will perform their original compositions and arrangements of jazz standards and Latin American pop music. The night will also include a special performance of traditional Chinese Dance from Fang-Chih Li, a Tai Chi expert. Fang was part of the Spire Center’s opening performance 10 years ago.

The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.