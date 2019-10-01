Spend An Evening With Chevy Chase And The Griswolds at the Hanover Theatre

Light up the holidays with Chevy Chase Plus a Screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts on Wednesday, November 20 at 7 pm. Tickets are now on sale to members and go on sale to the public on Friday, October 4 at 10 am.

Christmas with the Griswolds has never been more beloved. "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" was ranked number two on Esquire's list of "The 40 Best Christmas Movies" of all-time. Chestnuts and eggnog recommended!

After the showing of the holiday classic on the big screen, the celebration will continue with actor Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) live on stage for an audience Q&A, sharing stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs. Fans can expect the unexpected as Chevy Chase shares a no-holds-barred trip down memory lane in this exclusive evening with a comedy legend.

An original member of "NBC's Saturday Night Live," Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies "Caddyshack," "National Lampoon's Vacation," "Fletch" and "Three Amigos" all contributed to making Chase a world-wide household name.

Tickets to Chevy Chase Plus a Screening of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation start at $50. A limited number of VIP tickets that include a post-show photo opportunity are available. Discounts are available for members and groups of 10 or more. Tickets are available online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, by phone at 877.571.SHOW (7469) or at The Hanover Theatre box office located at 2 Southbridge Street in downtown Worcester. For more information on group sales, contact Group Sales at 508.471.1689 or groupsales@thehanovertheatre.org.





