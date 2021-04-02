SpeakEasy Stage Presents TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER

SpeakEasy Stage Company, in partnership with Boston Conservatory at Berklee, will present the New England Premiere of TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER by James Ijames (pronounced "I'ms"), streaming April 23 - May 6, 2021.

TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER is a wildly irreverent and whip-smart satire that dissects a sordid slice of American history - the story of President Thomas Jefferson and slave Sally Hemings - with the goal of reimagining the future. When Sally, a young Black college student, is faced with unwanted advances from TJ, her college's white Dean of Students, she sets out, amidst a swirl of marching bands, beauty pageants, and bubbly tour guides, to dismantle the legacies that bind us.

Content advisory: TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER contains scenes involving strong language, sexual harassment, slavery, and Black trauma. Viewer discretion is advised.

The cast for this New England Premiere is Dru Sky Berrian, Jordan Pearson, Tah-Janay Shayone, Sadiyah Dyce Stephens, and Jared Troilo.

Ticket prices are $30. Discounts are available. For tickets or more information, the public is invited to visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.