SpeakEasy Stage Presents TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER
The play presents a modern reimagining of the story of President Thomas Jefferson and slave Sally Hemings.
SpeakEasy Stage Company, in partnership with Boston Conservatory at Berklee, will present the New England Premiere of TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER by James Ijames (pronounced "I'ms"), streaming April 23 - May 6, 2021.
TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER is a wildly irreverent and whip-smart satire that dissects a sordid slice of American history - the story of President Thomas Jefferson and slave Sally Hemings - with the goal of reimagining the future. When Sally, a young Black college student, is faced with unwanted advances from TJ, her college's white Dean of Students, she sets out, amidst a swirl of marching bands, beauty pageants, and bubbly tour guides, to dismantle the legacies that bind us.
Content advisory: TJ LOVES SALLY 4 EVER contains scenes involving strong language, sexual harassment, slavery, and Black trauma. Viewer discretion is advised.
The cast for this New England Premiere is Dru Sky Berrian, Jordan Pearson, Tah-Janay Shayone, Sadiyah Dyce Stephens, and Jared Troilo.
Ticket prices are $30. Discounts are available. For tickets or more information, the public is invited to visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.