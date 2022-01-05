SpeakEasy Stage Delays Opening Of PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

Due to the recent surge in COVID cases, and out of deep concern for its community, SpeakEasy Stage Company has decided to delay the opening of its Boston Premiere production of the critically acclaimed play PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS.

The show, originally set to run Jan. 7 - Feb. 5, will now run from Feb. 11 - Mar. 5, 2022 in the Roberts Studio Theatre in the Calderwood Pavilion at the Boston Center for the Arts in the city's South End.

All subscribers and single ticket holders will be contacted by the Calderwood box office later this week about rescheduling their tickets for the run.

"The decision to delay PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS was not an easy one," said SpeakEasy founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault, "but SpeakEasy's top priority will always be the health, safety, and well-being of the public, its artists, its patrons, and staff."

"We greatly appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we navigate these challenging times for live theatre," he added, "and look forward to sharing this amazing production with you soon."

Boasting critically acclaimed, sold-out runs in both London and New York, PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS tells the story of Emma, a thirty-something actress who thinks she is having the time of her life, until she finds herself in rehab. Though her first step is to admit she has a problem, Emma just wants to escape-through drugs, alcohol, performing - anything that allows her to avoid her own reality. To fight for her recovery, though, Emma will need to face the truth; yet she's smart enough to know that there's no such thing. And when intoxication feels like the only way to survive, how can she ever hope to sober up?

The play is the work of author Duncan MacMillan, a playwright, director, and screenwriter best known for his plays Lungs, 1984, and Every Brilliant Thing.

Ticket prices for PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS start at $25, with discounts for students, seniors, and people age 25 and under. For tickets or more information, the public is invited to call BostonTheatreScene Ticketing Services at 617.933.8600 or visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.

CONTENT WARNING: contains depictions of drug and alcohol use, and discussion of self-harm.