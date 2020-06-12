SpeakEasy Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective Present 2020: Black & Male In America - A Conversation Continued

On Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 5PM, SpeakEasy Stage Company and The Front Porch Arts Collective will co-present a special panel discussion entitled "2020: Black and Male in America - A Conversation Continued."

This discussion, which will be streamed live on SpeakEasy's Facebook page, will feature prominent members of Boston's Black community exploring what it means to be a Black man in the United States today.

Simmons College Professor Gary Bailey will once again lead the talk, which was first held back in January 2020 as one of the post-show conversations inspired by the play PASS OVER, which the two companies co-presented. Written by Antoinette Nwandu, PASS OVER is a humorous and sometimes chilling mash-up of Waiting for Godot and the Exodus saga which tells the story of two young Black men sharing their dreams of deliverance on an inner city street corner while looking for a way out. Crafting everyday profanity into to poetic and humorous riffs, PASS OVER is a powerful and timely play that explores police violence, systemic racism, and the difficulty escaping the box in which society places a person.

Also on the panel on June 16th will be:

Kadahj Bennett (Actor and Winner of the 2020 Norton Award for his work in Pass Over)

Thaddeus Miles (Director of Community Services, MassHousing)

Maurice Emmanuel Parent (Executive Director, The Front Porch Arts Collective)

Dr. Emmett G. Price III (Professor of Worship, Church, & Culture, Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary

A bio for each panelist can be found on the next page.

For more information, the public is invited to contact Community Programs and Events Manager Alex Lonati at AlexLonati@SpeakEasyStage.com.

