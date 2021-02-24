SpeakEasy Stage Company Presents THE PINK UNICORN

SpeakEasy Stage Company will present the New England Premiere of THE PINK UNICORN by Elise Forier Edie, streaming from March 5-18, 2021.

THE PINK UNICORN is an award-winning solo piece that traces one mother's journey from apprehension to tolerance to acceptance. Trisha Lee considers herself to be open-minded and accepting, that is, at least compared to the other mothers in her conservative hometown of Sparkton, Texas. But Trisha's values are called into question when her teenager Jo comes out as genderqueer and attempts to start a Gay Straight Alliance. Faced with opposition from her family, church, and the local high school, Trisha embarks on a journey to meet her child with love.

Content advisory: THE PINK UNICORN follows one mother's journey to accept her genderqueer teenager. In telling this story, this play contains multiple instances of transphobia and misgendering as well as ableist and fatphobic language.

THE PINK UNICORN is the work of Elise Forier Edie, an award-winning author and playwright based in Los Angeles, whose work has been performed all over the US and Canada. The play debuted Off Broadway in 2019, with Tony Award-winning actress Alice Ripley in the role of Trisha Lee. In addition to scripts, Ms. Edie writes original fairy tales and horror stories that can be found in diverse publications and books in the US, Canada, and the UK

Director M. Bevin O'Gara returns to SpeakEasy having previously directed Small Mouth Sounds, The Bridges of Madison County, appropriate, A Future Perfect, Tribes, and Clybourne Park. A director and producer, Bevin most recently served for the past three years as the Producing Artistic Director for Kitchen Theatre Company in Ithaca, New York. Prior to that, she worked with the Huntington Theatre Company, where she oversaw dozens of productions, workshops, and readings.

Shira Helena Gitlin returns to SpeakEasy to serve as Associate Director on THE PINK UNICORN. SpeakEasy's Artistic Fellow for the 2019-2020 Season, they have directing credits that include: This Sucks (Homesick Play Project); Tales from Camp Strangewood: Mr. Champagne (Sparkhaven Theatre); Lost Season (Playwrights' Platform); Deep Blue (Boston Theatre Marathon); Shrek: The Musical (Mohawk Trail); 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Hampshire College).

Norton Award-winning Boston actress Stacy Fischer will star as Trisha Lee. Last seen at SpeakEasy in Necessary Monsters, Ms. Fischer has Boston- area credits that include: Photograph 51 (Central Square Theater); Three Sisters (Harbor Stage Company); and Ripe Frenzy (New Repertory Theatre). She is a founding member of Harbor Stage Company in Wellfleet, MA.

The creative team also includes D'Arcy Dersham (Dialect Coach); Ari Herzig (Production Designer); Robert Kropf (Technical Production Assistant); Miranda McLean (Assistant Stage Manager) and Adele Nadine Traub (Production Stage Manager).



Ticket prices are $30. Discounts are available. For tickets or more information, the public is invited to visit www.SpeakEasyStage.com.