SpeakEasy Stage Cancels All Remaining Performances of THE CHILDREN

Giving the evolving circumstances around COVID-19, and out of concern for the health and safety of its patrons, staff, and artists, SpeakEasy Stage Company has decided to cancel all remaining performances of its production of THE CHILDREN effective immediately, Paul Daigneault, the company's Founder and Producing Artist Director, announced today.

Boston Theatre Scene Ticketing Services, which handles all of SpeakEasy's ticketing, will be reaching out to all patrons holding tickets to these cancelled performances to discuss their options, which include donating the cost of the tickets, exchanging for tickets to a future SpeakEasy production, or getting a refund.

All proceeds from any donated tickets will go to support SpeakEasy programs and artists, including those affected by the show's cancellation.

On behalf of its staff and artists, the company would like to thank all its supporters for their patience and understanding at this time.



For information on any upcoming shows or events, the public is invited to check out the company's website (www.SpeakEasyStage.com) and Facebook page, or call SpeakEasy's Administrative Office's at 617-482-3279.





