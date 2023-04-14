South Shore Ballet Theatre Training Program Opens 2023/24 Registration

South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT), the region's pre-professional ballet school, announces that registration is now open for its 2023-24 programs, welcoming both prospective and returning students at its studios at 45 Industrial Park Road, Hingham.

All SSBT programs begin the week of September 5. Students who register with a non-refundable deposit for fall programs by April 30 are eligible for discounted rates. To learn more or register, visit Click Here.

South Shore Ballet Theatre's 2023-24 Programs

Young Dancers Program, for ages 5 to 7

Levels: Pre-Ballet and Primary A

Structure: Classes are held in two 11-week sessions

SSBT's Young Dancers Program introduces its youngest students to ballet training, establishing a lifelong love of dance. Curriculum is designed to aid in the development of coordination, musical and spatial awareness, and listening skills.

Classical Ballet Program, for ages 7 to 18

Levels: Elementary to Advanced 1

Structure: Class enrollment from September through June

The Classical Ballet Program is designed to offer strong ballet training for SSBT's recreational students, using the same ABT National Training Curriculum as its Intensive Ballet Program. The program welcomes all students, regardless of prior experience, offering flexible schedules and the opportunity to participate in all SSBT enrichment classes as well as Winter and Spring Performing Groups. Students who demonstrate promise and choose to seek a more rigorous training experience may audition for the Intensive Ballet Program at the discretion of faculty.

Intensive Ballet Program, ages 7 to 18

Levels: Level 1i - Level 4i

Structure: Class enrollment from September through June

The Intensive Ballet Program is specifically designed to prepare students to advance to SSBT's Pre-Professional Program. Participation is by invitation only. Pointe work is generally introduced at Level 4i at the discretion of SSBT faculty. Intensive Ballet Program students have the opportunity to enhance their ballet training with classical variations and repertoire, as well as enrichment classes in jazz, modern, Broadway repertoire, and conditioning. Students in the Intensive Ballet Program develop their performance skills at an advanced level by participating in both winter and spring Performing Group

Pre-Professional Program, ages 12 to 19

Levels: Level 5i-A through Pre-Professional 1

Structure: Class enrollment from September through June

SSBT is proud to offer the South Shore's only pre-professional training program in classical ballet, a rigorous program designed to meet the needs of highly dedicated students who intend to pursue college-level conservatory training and/or careers in professional ballet. Participation is by invitation only. Classes include classical ballet, variations and repertoire supplemented with modern, choreography and conditioning. Individualized coaching and mentoring are important elements of this program, used to prepare the student for the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) competition. SSBT Pre-Professional students work with choreographers from all over the United States.

Boys/Men's Program, ages 7 and up

This specialized training option provides SSBT's male students with the opportunity to develop their technique with an emphasis on the requirements for male dancers. Boys/Men's Program students receive instruction by male members of SSBT's faculty. Classes are uniquely designed to meet the physical demands of men's roles in the classical ballet repertoire.

For more information about South Shore Ballet Theatre's programs, tuition, scholarships, auditions or performances email ballet@southshoreballettheatre.com, call 781-312-7224, or follow South Shore Ballet Theatre on social media.

About South Shore Ballet Theatre

Founded in 2008, South Shore Ballet Theatre (SSBT) is the South Shore region's pre-professional ballet school featuring world class faculty, training tomorrow's dancers today! SSBT's mission is to provide students and their families with the opportunity to develop an appreciation of ballet and related dance disciplines in a safe and nurturing environment, encouraging students to strive to achieve their fullest potential, regardless of course of study.

SSBT students frequently take the performance stage, including performing in its beloved full-length production of "The Nutcracker", in its annual Spring Gala, and throughout the year collaboratively with local schools and arts programs, sharing the appreciation of dance with the local community.

SSBT staff are committed to supporting diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice. All students are welcome regardless of appearance, gender, race, religion, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, or disability. SSBT maintains an open-door policy so that all individuals may join the SSBT community and share this art form.

SSBT's programs include American Ballet Theatre's (ABT) National Training Curriculum, a breakthrough nine-level program that combines high quality artistic training with the basics of dancer health and child development. The National Training Curriculum consists of a comprehensive set of age-appropriate, outcome-based guidelines to provide the highest quality ballet training to dance students of all ages and skill levels. SSBT is a member of the National Dance Education Organization (NDEO) and participates as a secondary chapter of the National Honor Society for Dance Arts for students in grades 9 through 12.

