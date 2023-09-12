Singer Mike Green Set To Play Debut Album At Club Passim On September 19

In his first show at Passim, Mike will perform a collection of songs that showcase his expressive melodies, engaging lyrics, and creative guitar work.

Singer-songwriter Mike Green will share his debut album Listening For The Bell at Club Passim on September 19. In his first show at Passim, Mike will perform a collection of songs that showcase his expressive melodies, engaging lyrics, and creative guitar work. Tickets are on sale now at passim.org. This show is free for members of Club Passim.

 

Though newly re-entering the ranks of touring performers, Mike has been an integral part of the folk community for thirty-plus years from his home in Ann Arbor, Michigan. As a booking agent, he has fostered careers and absorbed the music of top-tier artists from Tom Paxton to Ani DiFranco. 

Connecting with legendary venues literally from coast to coast – Club Passim, The Old Town School of Folk Music, The Ark, Freight & Salvage, and scores in between – Mike continues to represent touring artists, including John McCutcheon, Carrie Newcomer, David Wilcox, and others.

Various artists have shaped his influences, including Jesse Winchester, The Who, and Utah Phillips—all of whom seeped into his widely eclectic style.

Mike Green performs at Club Passim, in Cambridge, MA, on September 19, 2023. Tickets are $20 and can be found at passim.org. This show is free to members of Club Passim. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street at the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.




