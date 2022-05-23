Shakespeare & Company's Summer Shakespeare Intensive Returns In June

The Center for Actor Training at Shakespeare & Company will offer its Summer Shakespeare Intensive for actors May 31 to June 26 in Lenox, Mass., this June.

Modeled after the internationally acclaimed Month-long Intensive, currently on pause, the Summer Shakespeare Intensive (formerly the Summer Training Institute) provides young actors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Shakespeare six days a week for four weeks during the summer performance season.

The Summer Shakespeare Intensive is geared toward undergraduate theater students, recent graduates, and early career acting professionals, but is open to a wide-ranging audience of theater performers and practitioners, offering a full complement of Shakespeare text work through daily classes in Linklater voice work; Movement and Dance; Clown, Wit, and Wordplay, Stage Fight, and more.

Interested students are invited to apply, and should plan to arrive on Monday, May 30, and depart on Monday, June 27. Tuition includes double occupancy housing at a local hotel and most meals. Every day, breakfast will be provided at the hotel, and for days when classes meet, lunch and dinner will be provided in the dining hall on campus.

A limited number of scholarships from the Dennis Krausnick Fellowship Fund are available for People of the Global Majority/BIPOC artists. Need-based scholarships are also available. Scholarships for actors of color are also available from the Johnny Lee Davenport Fellowship. Contact training@shakespeare.org for more information.

Shakespeare & Company was founded in 1978 by Tina Packer. Located in the Berkshires of Massachusetts, the Company offers performance, education, and actor-training opportunities year-round, and attracts more than 40,000 patrons annually with a core of more than 150 artists.

To ensure the health of the Shakespeare & Company community, all Center for Actor Training participants must be vaccinated against COVID-19 (including a booster shot). All participants and workshop staff will also be tested weekly during the Summer Shakespeare Intensive. Masks may be required for certain classes and events.