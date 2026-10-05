Shakespeare & Company’s Center for Actor Training Will Host SHAKESPEARE'S SONNETS: LIGHTING IN A BOTTLE Workshop

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Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training has announced its fall in-person specialized workshop-Shakespeare's Sonnets: Lighting in a Bottle, Friday, October 23 through Sunday, October 25.

Center for Actor Training workshops are designed to explore a full range of disciplines, including rhetoric, wit, clown, fight, voice, movement, public speaking, and more. Shakespeare's Sonnets: Lighting in a Bottle, led by faculty members Michael Hammond and Rory Hammond, will guide participants through an exploration of how the rhythm, rhyme, and wordplay that characterize the sonnet form can push the actor towards greater emotional intensity and intellectual clarity.

Time will be devoted in the first session to researching the historical background of the Elizabethan sonnet and its unique verse structure, and participants will engage in sessions to connect or reconnect, with the Linklater Technique of voice training as a means of preparing the voice and body for sonnet work.

Applications are currently open. For more information regarding this workshop, contact training@shakespeare.org.

Shakespeare & Company's Center for Actor Training

The aesthetic of Shakespeare & Company was devised by Founding Artistic Director Tina Packer, Founding Director of Training Kristin Linklater, and a cadre of expert teachers. The Center for Actor Training's approach is continually investigated, redefined, and reinvigorated, and welcomes actors, directors, writers, and teachers from all over the world to work with the Company's faculty.

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